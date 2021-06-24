checkAd

ZICIX Corp. Appoints Dr. Ramiro Jordan as President

Carson City, Nevada, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ZICIX Corporation Board of Directors (OTC Pink: ZICX) is pleased to officially announce the appointment of Dr. Ramiro Jordan, of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Dr. Jordan is a highly esteemed engineer and advocate for eco- friendly technology and advancement.

Throughout Dr. Jordan’s storied career, he has served in many roles for many different organizations such as the United Nations, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, University of New Mexico, Ibero-American Science & Technology Education Consortium (ISTEC), and the International Federation of Engineering Education Societies (IFEES). With over twenty-six years of experience creating and leading STEM education, in addition to developing entrepreneurial organizations and activities in Ibero-America, Dr. Jordan is more than capable of leading the ZICIX team.

“Ramiro Jordan will be working with us to provide his expertise for further development of the ZICX App,” announced CEO William Petty. “The second and third phases of the App development and expansion is yet to be announced, but will be overseen by Dr. Jordan.”

About Zicix Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX)
Originally founded as a service provider to the Healthcare industry, the Zicix Corporation has recently been restructured with the intention of acquiring and developing technology applications designed for service companies in consumer, retail and other industries.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, visit our website at www.ZicixGroup.com or call 830-331-0031. We are also on Twitter @ZicixCorp.






