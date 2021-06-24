Casa Systems Extends Strategic Collaboration with Red Hat to Drive 5G Adoption

ANDOVER, Mass., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of physical and cloud-native infrastructure technology solutions for wireless, cable and fixed broadband networks, today announced the general availability of its Axyom 5G multi-access core as a vendor validated cloud-native digital service enablement platform for Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. With Casa Systems converged 5G Core solutions running on Red Hat OpenShift, service providers and enterprises can more quickly automate and support new highly scalable 5G services using Red Hat OpenShift and create new revenue opportunities across a variety of devices, services, and use cases.

To meet ever-increasing user demands while accelerating the delivery of new services, service providers are modernizing network infrastructures to be open, cloud-native, and programmable. Casa Systems’ containerized network function (CNF) validated 5G Core solution running on Red Hat OpenShift reduces the complexity associated with network transformation and gives service providers a more reliable, interoperable, common cloud infrastructure that can support multiple use cases and help reduce operational expenses. Built from the ground up, Casa Systems’ unique 5G architecture disrupts the legacy network approach by converging fixed and wireless technologies to operate as one seamless, borderless network. This innovative approach enables the deployment of a 5G network at any scale, from targeted private networks for enterprise to service providers looking to transform and modernize their chassis-based legacy systems.

“Red Hat is committed to driving 5G adoption with Kubernetes-based networking to help organizations tackle new use cases and meet growing demand,” said Darrell Jordan-Smith, senior vice president, Industries and Global Accounts, Red Hat. “At the center of this evolution is Red Hat OpenShift and partners such as Casa Systems who share in our vision. We are pleased that Casa Systems has achieved vendor validated status for its 5G core solution and look forward to continuing our collaboration.”