MasterBeat Corporation Provides Corporate & Operations Update

Including Real Estate Profits, New AirBNB & VRBO Vacation Properties, Collectable Classic Cars, New and Used Auto Parts & Cars, Amazon & EBAY E-Commerce PlatformsMIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC …

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, through its subsidiary SBQ Holdings, LLC provides a corporate update and provides guidance for its Real Estate, Collectable Classic Cars and E-commerce operations.

Masterbeat, through its subsidiaries SBQ Holdings, LLC and JTEC Automotive, has been diligently and successfully proving its Real Estate and Automotive business models and strategies. The original Verano Palace property, a beach vacation style property, was purchased for $1.1 million ($1,100,000) in 2019 and generated substantial revenue and profits while delivering significant appreciation when divested in 2021. The property generated approximately $160k ($160,000) in revenue, profiting over $40k ($40,000) dollars and delivered a return of $300k ($300,000) in realized appreciation.

SBQ has recently purchased two additional parcels of land in Santa Rosa and Lavarre, Florida to build custom vacation style homes consisting of 5,000 sq. ft., boasting 8 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, 4 stories with ocean views, a rooftop deck, a short walk to the beach, an elevator, a 16-person hot tub, fire pit, professional putting green and will sleep up to 32 people. The land acquisitions and the construction expenses have been secured through cash positions and traditional financing to further deliver value to the shareholders.

SBQ is also in negotiation to close on two additional properties in Santa Rosa, Florida, and are negotiating traditionally financed construction loans to complete the building of the properties. SBQ has proven its model is achievable, efficient and very profitable for its shareholders.

Masterbeat also launched its automotive division, JTEC Automotive, Inc., which started with building a 1969 Pontiac Firebird, which profited the company $15k ($15,000) and helped establish great relationships within the industry. The company recently announced the acquisition of a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner and also a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro, both are high end favorites for collectors.