checkAd

Hybrids Events to Take Center Stage Even After COVID-19 Settles, says Beroe Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

While the pandemic forced the event industry to go virtual, that virtual component is expected to stay back even after COVID-19, with hybrid events becoming more prevalent

RALEIGH, N.C., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 made a massive dent in the events industry. With lockdowns announced in most of the larger economies and people's reluctance to head out due to fear even after curbs started lifting, the events industry was pushed to adopt a newer alternative that sated the challenges the world faced today. This brought the concept of hybrid events to the mainstream, which was present earlier but has become more prevalent in the middle of the pandemic. A hybrid event is a type of event that combines the "live" in-person experience with a "virtual" component. Gamescom, Twitchcon, Junction, and Empower 21 are some of the fine hybrid event examples that made big headlines and delivered an even bigger experience to the attendees.

Beroe_Logo

"Hybrid meetings are here to stay. Going forward, all major face-to-face events will transition into Hybrid events as they have a higher reach. Hybrid and virtual solutions came into the forefront due to the Coronavirus pandemic when companies did not have any other option to fulfill their meeting objectives," said Sneha Das Gupta, Principal Analyst at Beroe Inc. "Even when the situation normalizes, the hybrid format is expected to rise as the most efficient format of meetings," she added.

There are many benefits of hybrid events that have propelled its popularity. It includes enhanced reach, attendance, and engagement, plenty of sponsorship opportunities, reduced travel costs, higher flexibility, lower carbon footprint, valuable data, fitting for all kinds of budget, ability to re-watch and share information, and higher returns on investment. But in addition to the benefits, there are also challenges in conducting a hybrid event or meeting; inadequate bandwidth support, finding suitable venues and hotels, and different time zones are some of the common ones.

The benefits, however, far outweigh the challenges. 97 percent of event marketers believe there will be more hybrid events in 2021 than ever before. 59.4 percent of them think a hybrid solution will be a significant component of their event strategy this year. More than 50 percent of executives think all live events will possess a virtual dimension in the future. A lot of hybrid event platforms are expected to emerge and dominate. Led by Connected Capital, Brella, a popular hybrid events platform, recently raised $10 million Series A funding.

While hybrid events promise greater ROI for businesses, it's essential to have a proper understanding of how to make such unique events a success. Cost management should be robust so to optimize the returns. Major costs in a hybrid event come from virtual event platforms, streaming platforms, filming and virtual event production, venue hire, catering, and internet services. Also, one must know how to effectively increase attendee engagement in hybrid meetings, which can be another big challenge for the organizers. 

"The corporate world has quickly realized that there's no binary of whether virtual events are good or in-person events are better. A successful event in the post-COVID era will have the flavors of both," said Saranya Sundararajan, Team Lead -- Professional Services and Travel at Beroe Inc. "And such a model unlocks many new opportunities for businesses to reach more people, drive more engagement, and make a bigger impact. In the coming months, more and more companies and organizers will adopt this model to compliment the societal shift we're going through due to the pandemic."

About Beroe Inc.

Beroe is the world's leading provider of procurement intelligence and supplier compliance solutions. We provide critical market information and analysis that enables companies to make smart sourcing decisions — leading to lower costs, greater profits, and reduced risk. Beroe has been providing these services for more than 15 years and currently works with more than 10,000 companies worldwide, including 400 of the Fortune 500 companies. For more information about Beroe Inc., please visit https://www.beroeinc.com/

Contact:
 Debobrata Hembram
debobrata.hembram@beroe-inc.com 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/777512/Beroe_Logo.jpg  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hybrids Events to Take Center Stage Even After COVID-19 Settles, says Beroe Inc. While the pandemic forced the event industry to go virtual, that virtual component is expected to stay back even after COVID-19, with hybrid events becoming more prevalent RALEIGH, N.C., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - COVID-19 made a massive dent in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
2021 UN Correspondents Association Awards for Best Journalistic Coverage of the United Nations and ...
CGTN: Chinese astronauts' talk with Earth from space
Water Scarcity in Agriculture is Pushing Farmers towards the Adoption of Micro Irrigation Systems: Future Market Insights
Growing Concern about Baby's Health and Protection is expected to Spur Demand in the Global Baby ...
CEO of Kuaishou Su Hua: Kuaishou reaches 1 billion global monthly active users
Auto1 FinTech issues attractive blockchain security worth over 4 million euros with iVE.ONE
Old Power Stations Become Fabulous Green Assets, Reveals IDTechEx
SSG's Oahu Launch Provides a Strategic Bridge to Tokyo and APAC
Titel
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Blue Prism Announces the Winners of its Customer Excellence Awards
HH Global to acquire Adare International
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Airbnb.org, DoorDash, IKEA, and Teleperformance recognized for their efforts to integrate refugees ...
FXT Token Garnered an Impressive 1,500% Growth since its Launch
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Alkermes to Host Webcast With Expert Oncologist Panel to Discuss Data on Nemvaleukin Alfa Presented ...
Foresee Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of CAMCEVI for the Treatment of Advanced Prostate ...
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus