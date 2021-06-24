checkAd

Private Division Announces Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Coming to PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X|S this Fall

Private Division, Squad, and BlitWorks today announced that Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition is coming to PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X|S this fall. Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition on these consoles will benefit from multiple hardware advancements and developments which allow for an upgraded resolution, improved framerate, advanced shaders, better textures, and additional performance improvements. Originally released for PlayStation4 and Xbox One in January 2018, Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition on the latest consoles will also provide full support for a mouse and keyboard. In addition, existing owners of Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition on PlayStation 4 will receive a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version. Xbox One owners of Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition can upgrade to Xbox Series X|S version upon launch free of charge. Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition will be available digitally for purchase for $39.99.

“Today marks the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the original release of Kerbal Space Program, and over the last decade the team has continued to iterate and grow this incredible space sim into what it is today,” said Grant Gertz, Franchise Producer at Private Division. “Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition on the latest generation of consoles marks yet another great milestone for the game, introducing new players to the franchise, as well as providing existing console players with an upgraded experience for free.”

In Kerbal Space Program, players take control of the development of the Kerbals’ space exploration program. Grounded in realistic aerodynamic and orbital physics, the game presents multiple challenges both in the assembly of functional spacecraft and the flight of these vehicles. Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition builds upon a strong foundation and incorporation of numerous content updates and improvements over the past decade with the franchise celebrating its 10th anniversary of the original game launch this week.

