Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit - PCT

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) along with its predecessor, Roth CH Acquisition I Co., ("ROCH") (collectively, "PureCycle" or the "Company"), publicly traded securities during the period between November 16, 2020 and May 5, 2021, inclusive, and all holders of ROCH securities entitled to participate in the March 16, 2021 shareholder vote on the merger with PureCycle (the "Class Period") have until July 10, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the PureCycle class action lawsuit. Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP filed the complaint captioned Tennenbaum v. PureCycle Technologies, Inc., No. 21-cv-00818, in the Middle District of Florida. A similar complaint captioned Theodore v. PureCycle Technologies, Inc., No. 21-cv-00809, is also pending in the Middle District of Florida.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The PureCycle class action lawsuit charges PureCycle, ROCH, and certain of PureCycle's executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The PureCycle class action lawsuit charges PureCycle, ROCH, and certain of PureCycle’s executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. PureCycle provides recycling services, and is developing a plastic purification recycling technology originally developed and patented by The Procter & Gamble Company (“P&G”). PureCycle claims its process recycles waste polypropylene into resin with “near-virgin” characteristics. PureCycle calls its resin ultra-pure recycled polypropylene (“UPRP”), and states that it can take used plastic feedstock and remove color, odor, and other contaminants, creating UPRP that has nearly identical properties and applicability for reuse as virgin polypropylene. Through its global license with P&G, PureCycle claims to have the only patented, solvent-based purification recycling technology available for this process.

Through November 2020, ROCH was a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”). On November 16, 2020, PureCycle announced that PureCycle would list its common stock on the NASDAQ through a reverse merger with the ROCH SPAC. At that time, PureCycle claimed that PureCycle was then modeling for its revenues to hit $8 million in 2022 as its first plant came on line. Revenues would then ramp up significantly to $224 million in 2023 with the first five plants coming on line. By 2024, PureCycle said it was modeling to hit $800 million in revenues, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margins of over 50%. The price of PureCycle common stock (then still trading as ROCH) spiraled up as PureCycle made additional statements about the merger, which its shareholders approved at a special meeting held virtually on March 16, 2021.