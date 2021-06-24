checkAd

Envestnet to Host Virtual Investor Day

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV), today announced that the Company will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 and Wednesday, June 30, 2021. At the virtual event, Envestnet’s leadership will discuss Envestnet’s vision for the The Intelligent Financial Life, the company’s accelerated growth strategy, and a financial overview. The day will include a series of presentations including:

  • The Intelligent Financial Life: Unlocking the Network Effect with Bill Crager, CEO and Co-Founder
  • Pursuing the Opportunity Ahead, with Stuart DePina, President
  • Fueling Growth Through Data Intelligence with Farouk Ferchichi, Chief Data & Analytics Officer
  • Financial Wellness Solutions to Capture More of the Existing Addressable Market with Tom Sipp, Senior Group Head of Envestnet Solutions, and Dana D’Auria, Co-Chief Investment Officer
  • Modernizing the Digital Engagement Marketplace with Brandon Rembe, Chief Product Officer
  • Opening the Platform for Expansion with Dani Fava, Head of Strategic Development
  • Activating a Go-to-Market Strategy to Propel Growth with Mary Ellen Dugan, Chief Marketing Officer
  • Driving Profitability and Accelerated Revenue Growth with Pete D’Arrigo, Chief Financial Officer

These presentations will be posted to https://investor.envestnet.com/ before market open on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Following the event, Brian Shipman, Head of Investor Relations, will host a live Q&A session with Bill Crager, Stuart DePina, and Pete D’Arrigo. The Q&A session will be webcast live at the same location on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 5:00PM ET. Please register here and submit questions in advance to investor.relations@envestnet.com.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 106,000 advisors and more than 5,200 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services that help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information, please visit www.envestnet.com, subscribe to our blog, and follow us on Twitter (@ENVintel) and LinkedIn.

