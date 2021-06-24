Envestnet to Host Virtual Investor Day

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV), today announced that the Company will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 and Wednesday, June 30, 2021. At the virtual event, Envestnet’s leadership will discuss Envestnet’s vision for the The Intelligent Financial Life, the company’s accelerated growth strategy, and a financial overview. The day will include a series of presentations including:

The Intelligent Financial Life: Unlocking the Network Effect with Bill Crager, CEO and Co-Founder

with Bill Crager, CEO and Co-Founder Pursuing the Opportunity Ahead , with Stuart DePina, President

, with Stuart DePina, President Fueling Growth Through Data Intelligence with Farouk Ferchichi, Chief Data & Analytics Officer

with Farouk Ferchichi, Chief Data & Analytics Officer Financial Wellness Solutions to Capture More of the Existing Addressable Market with Tom Sipp, Senior Group Head of Envestnet Solutions, and Dana D’Auria, Co-Chief Investment Officer

with Tom Sipp, Senior Group Head of Envestnet Solutions, and Dana D’Auria, Co-Chief Investment Officer Modernizing the Digital Engagement Marketplace with Brandon Rembe, Chief Product Officer

with Brandon Rembe, Chief Product Officer Opening the Platform for Expansion with Dani Fava, Head of Strategic Development

with Dani Fava, Head of Strategic Development Activating a Go-to-Market Strategy to Propel Growth with Mary Ellen Dugan, Chief Marketing Officer

with Mary Ellen Dugan, Chief Marketing Officer Driving Profitability and Accelerated Revenue Growth with Pete D’Arrigo, Chief Financial Officer

These presentations will be posted to https://investor.envestnet.com/ before market open on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Following the event, Brian Shipman, Head of Investor Relations, will host a live Q&A session with Bill Crager, Stuart DePina, and Pete D’Arrigo. The Q&A session will be webcast live at the same location on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 5:00PM ET. Please register here and submit questions in advance to investor.relations@envestnet.com.