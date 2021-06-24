Citibank Named “Best Bank for High-Net-Worth Families” by Kiplinger’s for Fifth-Straight Year

Kiplinger’s fifth-annual edition of “The Best Bank for You” highlights national, regional and Internet banks, as well as credit unions. The magazine also selects standout institutions in five personalized categories: No-Fee-No-Fuss, Retirees, Families with Students, Frequent Travelers and High-Net-Worth Families.

For the fifth consecutive year, Citibank has been named “Best Bank for High-Net-Worth Families” by Kiplinger’s Personal Finance , rising to the top of the ranking for the Citigold offering available to high-net-worth clients.

“We’re excited to be named as the Best Bank for High-Net-Worth Families by Kiplinger’s for the fifth year in a row,” said David Poole, head of US Consumer Wealth Management. “Over the past several years, we’ve enhanced our wealth management capabilities to meet a wider spectrum of client needs and this recognition affirms that our suite of solutions enables our clients to grow their wealth for themselves, their families and future generations.”

Earlier this year, Citi announced the creation of Citi Global Wealth, which unified its wealth management teams in Global Consumer Banking and the Institutional Clients Group into a single integrated platform to serve clients across the wealth continuum from the affluent to ultra-high net worth clients.

Last year Citi launched a new segment—Citigold Private Client (CPC)—for clients with $1 million or more in assets providing an expanded set of benefits and a deeper level of planning capabilities for more complex needs such as charitable giving strategies and advanced estate planning.

Kiplinger’s highlighted a number of benefits available to Citigold clients, including:

A dedicated wealth team to assist with banking, financial planning and investment guidance as well as access to additional specialists for more complex planning needs

Exclusive Citigold concierge services that help clients with restaurant reservations, event access and travel bookings

Access to more than 100 Citigold lounges worldwide

Foreign currency delivery to home, office or a nearby bank branch

Experiential perks with top chefs, artists and athletes

The Citigold Culture Pass, which provides complimentary admission or discounts at select museums and cultural institutions

The Citigold Subscription rebate program, which offers clients $200 worth of annual credits, and CPC clients with subscription rebate credits up to $400, for services including Amazon Prime, Costco, Hulu, Spotify and TSA PreCheck

