checkAd

Citibank Named “Best Bank for High-Net-Worth Families” by Kiplinger’s for Fifth-Straight Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

For the fifth consecutive year, Citibank has been named “Best Bank for High-Net-Worth Families” by Kiplinger’s Personal Finance, rising to the top of the ranking for the Citigold offering available to high-net-worth clients.

Kiplinger’s fifth-annual edition of “The Best Bank for You” highlights national, regional and Internet banks, as well as credit unions. The magazine also selects standout institutions in five personalized categories: No-Fee-No-Fuss, Retirees, Families with Students, Frequent Travelers and High-Net-Worth Families.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Citigroup!
Long
Basispreis 64,03€
Hebel 10,88
Ask 0,54
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 76,60€
Hebel 10,51
Ask 0,56
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We’re excited to be named as the Best Bank for High-Net-Worth Families by Kiplinger’s for the fifth year in a row,” said David Poole, head of US Consumer Wealth Management. “Over the past several years, we’ve enhanced our wealth management capabilities to meet a wider spectrum of client needs and this recognition affirms that our suite of solutions enables our clients to grow their wealth for themselves, their families and future generations.”

Earlier this year, Citi announced the creation of Citi Global Wealth, which unified its wealth management teams in Global Consumer Banking and the Institutional Clients Group into a single integrated platform to serve clients across the wealth continuum from the affluent to ultra-high net worth clients.

Last year Citi launched a new segment—Citigold Private Client (CPC)—for clients with $1 million or more in assets providing an expanded set of benefits and a deeper level of planning capabilities for more complex needs such as charitable giving strategies and advanced estate planning.

Kiplinger’s highlighted a number of benefits available to Citigold clients, including:

  • A dedicated wealth team to assist with banking, financial planning and investment guidance as well as access to additional specialists for more complex planning needs
  • Exclusive Citigold concierge services that help clients with restaurant reservations, event access and travel bookings
  • Access to more than 100 Citigold lounges worldwide
  • Foreign currency delivery to home, office or a nearby bank branch
  • Experiential perks with top chefs, artists and athletes
  • The Citigold Culture Pass, which provides complimentary admission or discounts at select museums and cultural institutions
  • The Citigold Subscription rebate program, which offers clients $200 worth of annual credits, and CPC clients with subscription rebate credits up to $400, for services including Amazon Prime, Costco, Hulu, Spotify and TSA PreCheck

For a full list of Kiplinger’s top banks and credit unions, click here.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

Citigroup Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citibank Named “Best Bank for High-Net-Worth Families” by Kiplinger’s for Fifth-Straight Year For the fifth consecutive year, Citibank has been named “Best Bank for High-Net-Worth Families” by Kiplinger’s Personal Finance, rising to the top of the ranking for the Citigold offering available to high-net-worth clients. Kiplinger’s fifth-annual …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
CCIV Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors With Losses ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Analog Devices Announces $2.5 Billion Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility
Fiberon Partners With Industry Leader Breezesta to Offer Premium Collection of Outdoor Furniture
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.06.21
Citigroup-Banker Wintels wird im Herbst neuer Chef der Förderbank KfW
22.06.21
Citi Appointed Depositary Bank for AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd.’s Sponsored ADS Program
21.06.21
Citi Appointed Depositary Bank for Kanzhun Limited’s Sponsored ADS Program
18.06.21
Börse Stuttgart-News: Aktien weekly
17.06.21
Cities could be MORE important post-pandemic, not less, suggests report from Citi and University of Oxford
16.06.21
Citi Supports the Industry’s Largest Mutual Fund to ETF Conversion
15.06.21
Citi Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Review
10.06.21
Citi Appointed Depositary Bank for Zhangmen Education Inc.’s Sponsored ADS Program
10.06.21
Citi Launches Custom Cash – A Next-Gen Cash Back Credit Card
10.06.21
Citi Foundation Expands Community Progress Makers Initiative to Support Nonprofits Advancing Racial Equity in the U.S.