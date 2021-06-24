checkAd

Qumu Teams Up with Birmingham County Football Association to Empower Player Engagement Through Video on Demand

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced that it will bring video engagement and tracking capabilities to the Birmingham County Football Association (BCFA).

For the first time, BCFA’s video content will be available on-demand to nearly 70,000 football players at 1,200 grassroots football clubs and almost 25,000 volunteers across the West Midlands region, providing information, education and valuable resources to those involved in the grassroots game. Topics covered will include video updates on legislative or administrative changes to safeguarding policies that protect minor children and vulnerable adults playing the game, and “How to Guides” for those new or needing a refresh on the administrative tasks involved in football. Topics will also include “call to action” video campaigns for BCFA’s youth engagement program and a recently launched sustainability project.

BCFA will capitalize on Qumu’s expansive video on demand (VOD) capability to easily create and widely distribute content quickly and efficiently, with advanced security and scale. BCFA will have complete control over consumption of its videos, and can easily track when videos are viewed, and for how long and on what devices, which will help drive future content decisions. End users will be able to scan a QR code to access exclusive content and subscribe to the association.

“We are a small team, but have to cover a large geographic area, and we know from experience that video content is more engaging with our busy audience. Our staff have a wealth of knowledge and experience to support football across the region,” said Kevin Shoemake, CEO of Birmingham County Football Association. “With Qumu, we can easily produce and share new content, bring members to BCFA and easily expand our engagement reach to provide succinct on demand support.”

“BCFA can now holistically and consistently create and distribute asynchronous video through Qumu’s secure platform,” said TJ Kennedy, president and CEO at Qumu. “As BCFA develops new video resources for everyone, from kids just starting on their football journeys to tenured professionals, Qumu will work alongside them and their 4,780 teams. We believe that video can drive engagement and performance.”

For more information about Qumu Cloud, please connect with us or visit Qumu.com.

About Birmingham County FA

Birmingham County FA is the not-for-profit governing body for football in Birmingham, the Black Country, Coventry and Warwickshire. No matter who you are or how you identify, we are here to provide support and guidance every step of the way on your football journey. The County boundary is vast, extending beyond just Birmingham to encompass the Black Country, Coventry, North and South Warwickshire, Burton, Tamworth, plus other parts of Staffordshire and Worcestershire. Birmingham County FA supports 1,200 football clubs and 4,780 teams that play all formats of the game, promoting football through safe environments that respect diversity & inclusion.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Wertpapier


