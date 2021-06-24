Offerpad Announces Plans to Appoint Tech and Real Estate Leaders to Public Company Board of Directors

Offerpad, Inc., the tech-enabled Real Estate Solutions Center and a leading iBuyer, announced today the planned composition of its board of directors following the closing of its merger with Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (“Supernova”) (NYSE: SPNV). At the closing of the merger, which is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2021, shares of the post-transaction company’s Class A common stock will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “OPAD” and the post-transaction company will change its name to Offerpad Solutions Inc.

Offerpad, Inc. announced today the planned composition of its board of directors following the closing of its merger with Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (“Supernova”). (Graphic: Business Wire)

The board members who will be appointed in connection with the closing of the transaction are accomplished entrepreneurs and investors, current and former CEOs, seasoned executives and strategic advisors with proven track records as leaders in best-in-category real estate and tech companies such as First American Financial Corporation, Realtor.com, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation and Zillow. These experienced public company professionals are expected to help Offerpad accelerate its growth and market expansion to capture more of the $1.9 trillion residential real estate sales market.

The newly appointed members of Offerpad’s board at closing will be:

Katie Curnutte - Former SVP of Communications and Public Affairs at Zillow and founding partner of Kingston Marketing Group

Former SVP of Communications and Public Affairs at Zillow and founding partner of Kingston Marketing Group Alexander Klabin - Co-chair of Supernova, founder and CEO of Ancient, Executive Chairman of Sotheby’s Financial Services

Co-chair of Supernova, founder and CEO of Ancient, Executive Chairman of Sotheby’s Financial Services Ryan O’Hara - Former CEO of Move, Inc. (parent company of Realtor.com) and former board member of REA (parent company of realestate.com.au)

Former CEO of Move, Inc. (parent company of Realtor.com) and former board member of REA (parent company of realestate.com.au) Sheryl Palmer - Chairman and CEO of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

The new appointees will join existing Offerpad board members Brian Bair, Founder and CEO of Offerpad, who will also assume the role of Chairman at closing; Ken DeGiorgio, President of First American Financial Corp.; and Roberto Sella, Founder and Managing Partner at LL Funds.