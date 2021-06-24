checkAd

Offerpad Announces Plans to Appoint Tech and Real Estate Leaders to Public Company Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 15:02  |  39   |   |   

Offerpad, Inc., the tech-enabled Real Estate Solutions Center and a leading iBuyer, announced today the planned composition of its board of directors following the closing of its merger with Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (“Supernova”) (NYSE: SPNV). At the closing of the merger, which is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2021, shares of the post-transaction company’s Class A common stock will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “OPAD” and the post-transaction company will change its name to Offerpad Solutions Inc.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005378/en/

Offerpad, Inc. announced today the planned composition of its board of directors following the closing of its merger with Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (“Supernova”). (Graphic: Business Wire)

Offerpad, Inc. announced today the planned composition of its board of directors following the closing of its merger with Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (“Supernova”). (Graphic: Business Wire)

The board members who will be appointed in connection with the closing of the transaction are accomplished entrepreneurs and investors, current and former CEOs, seasoned executives and strategic advisors with proven track records as leaders in best-in-category real estate and tech companies such as First American Financial Corporation, Realtor.com, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation and Zillow. These experienced public company professionals are expected to help Offerpad accelerate its growth and market expansion to capture more of the $1.9 trillion residential real estate sales market.

The newly appointed members of Offerpad’s board at closing will be:

  • Katie Curnutte - Former SVP of Communications and Public Affairs at Zillow and founding partner of Kingston Marketing Group
  • Alexander Klabin - Co-chair of Supernova, founder and CEO of Ancient, Executive Chairman of Sotheby’s Financial Services
  • Ryan O’Hara - Former CEO of Move, Inc. (parent company of Realtor.com) and former board member of REA (parent company of realestate.com.au)
  • Sheryl Palmer - Chairman and CEO of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

The new appointees will join existing Offerpad board members Brian Bair, Founder and CEO of Offerpad, who will also assume the role of Chairman at closing; Ken DeGiorgio, President of First American Financial Corp.; and Roberto Sella, Founder and Managing Partner at LL Funds.

Seite 1 von 4
Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Offerpad Announces Plans to Appoint Tech and Real Estate Leaders to Public Company Board of Directors Offerpad, Inc., the tech-enabled Real Estate Solutions Center and a leading iBuyer, announced today the planned composition of its board of directors following the closing of its merger with Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (“Supernova”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
CCIV Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors With Losses ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Analog Devices Announces $2.5 Billion Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility
Fiberon Partners With Industry Leader Breezesta to Offer Premium Collection of Outdoor Furniture
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels