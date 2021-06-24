checkAd

Legion Partners Highlights the Need for Credible ESG and DEI Initiatives at Genesco Following Superficial Pledges and Years of Neglect

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Legion Partners” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 5.9% of the outstanding common shares of Genesco, Inc. (NYSE: GCO) (“Genesco” or the “Company”), today issued the below statement regarding the Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (“DEI”) opportunities. As a reminder, Legion Partners is seeking to elect its four highly-qualified and independent nominees to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on July 20, 2021. Learn more about how to vote on the WHITE proxy card to elect Legion Partners’ nominees by visiting www.GCOForward.com.

After careful consideration of the issues plaguing Genesco, Legion Partners nominated Marjorie L. Bowen, Margenett Moore-Roberts, Dawn H. Robertson and Hobart P. Sichel to replace certain long-serving Board members at this year’s Annual Meeting. We have spent months evaluating the Company’s conglomerate structure, executive compensation practices, operations and leadership. We believe it is important at this point in the election contest to highlight one of our core findings: Genesco lacks a credible ESG program and legitimate DEI policy despite its recent claims.

We encourage shareholders not to be fooled by the current Board’s seemingly reactionary commitments and superficial statements following our nomination. In our view, the Company’s newly announced ESG program and creation of a subcommittee represent a completely disingenuous ploy. The reality is Genesco has neglected this critical driver of shareholder value for years – even in the direct aftermath of widespread social unrest in 2020.

While most public companies have moved decisively to implement ESG programs and DEI policies in recent years, we find it concerning that Genesco did not disclose any notable commitments until June 7, 2021. This is the case even though Genesco’s customer base is comprised of many younger, socially-aware constituencies. It did not surprise us to learn that most of the Company’s retail peers have already demonstrated progress against ESG and DEI benchmarks and have been reporting progress to stakeholders for extended periods. This leads us to question why ESG and DEI were not prioritized by this Board in the past.

