USA TODAY Announces Hosts and Presenters for First Ever National High School Sports Awards Show

USA TODAY’s High School Sports Awards , presented by the U.S. Polo Assn. , announced a new national show airing on August 5 hosted by Michael Strahan , co-host of “Good Morning America,” and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Rob Gronkowski , tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The awards show, one of the largest high school sports recognition programs in the country, will honor the nation's best student athletes and feature some of the biggest names in professional sports.

Each year, USA TODAY High School Sports Awards honors student athletes in communities across the country. This year, 105 regional and statewide awards programs will culminate in one national award show, which will celebrate elite high school athletes, coaches and teams. Those named as the state players of the year for each sport will become honorees in the national award show and will be candidates for awards as the nation’s top athlete in each sport.

“Hosting the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is such an honor and reminds me of the good old days back when I was on the field,” Michael Strahan said. “I know first-hand that the lessons that come from playing high school sports last a lifetime – so it’s great to be part of something that puts a spotlight on that. There’s nothing like the energy and passion that comes from the high school sports community.”

“It’s truly amazing to hear and see what all these stand-out athletes are doing. They are changing the game and I love to be part of something that gives them some extra time in the spotlight for all their hard work,” Rob Gronkowski said. “And it’s fun to meet these rock stars now, because I know we’ll be cheering for quite a few of them as pros and Olympians in years to come.”

ESPN’s Desmond Howard and Laura Rutledge will emcee the regional award shows, premiering at 8 p.m. EDT June 28 and June 30. Matt James and Tyler Cameron, former Division 1 football players and television personalities, will host red carpet interview segments. Award-winning recording artist DJ Khaled and ESPN’s Charly Arnolt will host the national red carpet segments, where they’ll interview some of the top high school athletes from around the country. The show will feature guests Shaquille O’Neal, Aaron Rodgers, Chipper Jones, Sue Bird, Kevin Garnett, Martin St. Louis, Monica Aldama, Jennie Fince, Laurie Hernandez and more.