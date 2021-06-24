GeoPark Co-Founder and Former Chairman Gerald O’Shaughnessy Urges Shareholders to Vote Against Four Company Director Nominees

June 24, 2021

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

As many of you know, I co-founded GeoPark (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK) in 2002 and currently hold 10.7% of the outstanding shares of the Company, making me its second largest shareholder. I am writing to you now because I am deeply concerned about the path the Company is currently on.

In my view, the issues plaguing the Company stem from a common source: for years, Jim Park has been allowed to operate as an imperial CEO, abetted by certain members of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) who have blindly followed Mr. Park and failed to exert basic oversight over management or the Company’s strategy.

During my time on the Board, I coaxed and explicitly urged my former fellow directors to exercise greater independence from management in fulfillment of their fiduciary duty to all shareholders, especially in relation to shareholder value enhancement and corporate governance initiatives – including most recently the consideration of potential strategic alternatives for GeoPark. Unfortunately, these efforts have persistently failed, resulting ultimately in my sudden removal as Chairman and subsequent resignation as a director following notice that I would not be re-nominated at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”). It is disappointing that, in its June 22 response letter, the Company is continuing to rely on generic corporate speak and ambiguous excuses rather than addressing the core issues facing GeoPark.

These circumstances have left me with no other option than to write to you publicly – both to ensure you understand the extent of the Board’s fundamental lack of true independence from Mr. Park, which has created a state of affairs wherein the Company is failing to seriously consider important strategic options with the strong potential to maximize shareholder value – and to propose a new pathway to rectify this situation. This is why I urge you to vote AGAINST incumbent directors Robert Bedingfield, Constantin Papadimitriou, Pedro Aylwin and James Park at the upcoming AGM to be held on July 15, 2021.