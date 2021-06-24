checkAd

Heritage Cannabis Set to Enter Quebec Market through Agreement with Great White North Growers

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into a service agreement (the “Agreement”) with Great White North Growers Inc. (“GWNG”) whereby Heritage’s branded cannabis products will soon be sold and delivered across the Province of Quebec under GWNG’s Health Canada license.

Under the Agreement, Heritage products, including oils & concentrates, flowers, and a newly developed live CBD product unique to Heritage, will be made available in the Quebec market.

“When it comes to sales, Quebec is the third largest market in Canada, and while Heritage products are largely available across Canada, this was an important market for us to address, and our Agreement with GWNG will expedite our presence in the province,” commented David Schwede, Heritage’s president of recreational. “Products across all of our brands – Pura Vida, Purefarma, Premium 5, feelgood., and RAD - are well recognized across the country and through GWNG we will benefit from speed-to-market in Quebec and consumers will have access to our high quality, fairly priced products.”

“Great White North Growers is delighted to be partnering with Heritage to bring their premium cannabis offerings to the Quebec market. This partnership represents another milestone in our goal to become one of the leading Quebec producers’ and distributors,” commented Peter Schissler, GWNG’s President and CEO.

Great White North Growers is a Montreal-based producer of premium Cannabis flowers and derivatives and currently packages and distributes Cannabis products for more than a dozen Licensed producers.

Heritage’s products have been gaining recognition across Canada as leaders in the extract and extract derivatives categories, with some in-demand products selling out quickly after becoming available for purchase.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.
 Heritage is a leading cannabis products company operating two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada and offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and US. The company has an extensive portfolio of high quality cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, feelgood. and ArthroCBD.

About Great White North Growers Inc.
 GWNG is a privately held producer of premium pharmaceutical grade medical and recreational cannabis, based out of the Ville d’Anjou, a borough of the island of Montreal. GWNG’s skilled team of legacy growers cultivates premium cannabis with a state-of-the-art vertical aeroponic growing system. Great White North Growers embraces an organizational culture of operational excellence, environmental consciousness, social responsibility, and entrepreneurial attitude.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP.

“Clint Sharples”

Clint Sharples
CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

