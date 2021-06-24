checkAd

Healthier Choices Management Corp. Announces Exclusive Authorized Filling Agreement with ATG Pharma Affiliate 6PAK Solutions for HCMC’s Q-Cup Technology in Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

Hollywood, FL, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (“HCMC”) (OTC Pink: HCMC), announced today that it has entered into an Exclusive Authorized Filling Agreement for its Q-Cup technology in Canada with 6PAK Solutions Inc., the sister company and distribution arm of ATG Pharma Inc. ATG Pharma is a leading manufacturer of filling machines in both Canada and the U.S, and manufacturer of the Q-Cup robotic filling machine.

The goal of this exclusive arrangement is for 6PAK Solutions to offer access to Q-Cups unique innovation to both its current and new licensed producer clients. 6PAK’s services provide an easy, cost effective way, for companies to launch new products and quickly scale with the growing market.

Jeff Holman, CEO of HCMC, said “We are very excited to be expanding our relationship with ATG Pharma through 6PAK Solutions. With the direct support of the builder of the Q-Cup filling machine, there is no one more qualified to perform third party filling for extractors in Canada.”

Mr. Holman continued, “With an existing clientele comprised mainly of extractors in the cannabis industry, ATG Pharma and 6PAK are perfectly poised to leverage existing relationships to bring the Q-Cup technology to Canada in an efficient and meaningful way.”

Mr. Holman concluded, “There are projections that Canada’s cannabis sales will be $4B this year and will grow to $5B next year. Getting our products before a number of extractors quickly in the Canadian market, which is relatively new to concentrates, gives HCMC a potential major advantage in terms of capturing early market share.”

“With our agnostic approach to the industry, we are passionate about accelerating our client’s growth by providing them with the tools to stay innovative and ahead of the curve,” said Chris Shar, co-founder of 6PAK and Vice President at ATG Pharma Inc.

Mr. Shar concluded, “Creating arrangements with brands like Q-Cups allows our clients more significant opportunities to capitalize in the Canadian market as consumer preferences evolve.”

About 6PAK Solutions

For the past year, 6PAK has allowed companies to free up cash flow through their custom turn-key filling and packaging services. With access to ATG’s client base of over 65 licensed producers across Canada, they offer co-packing support to clients for products such as vapes, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and capsules. Leveraging off ATG’s years of industry experience, 6PAK has had a front-row seat to the market evolution. Canada was the first to nationally legalize medical cannabis in the early 2000s. This means that Canadian cannabis producers have had a huge head start on cornering the global market for cannabis extracts and with Canadian cannabis sales said to reach $4B this year there are no signs of the market slowing down. Recent reports say, by 2022, total annual cannabis sales will reach $28 billion in the US and $5 billion in Canada. The Canadian market is estimated to double the growth rate of the US in 2021.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Healthier Choices Management Corp. Announces Exclusive Authorized Filling Agreement with ATG Pharma Affiliate 6PAK Solutions for HCMC’s Q-Cup Technology in Canada Hollywood, FL, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Healthier Choices Management Corp. (“HCMC”) (OTC Pink: HCMC), announced today that it has entered into an Exclusive Authorized Filling Agreement for its Q-Cup technology in Canada with 6PAK Solutions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
NanoXplore Bolsters its Leadership with Graphene Supply and Distribution Agreement with Gerdau ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the ...
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Icelandair Group hf.: Bain Capital enters into binding agreement to subscribe to a 16.6% stake in Icelandair Group
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus