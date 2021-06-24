Healthier Choices Management Corp. Announces Exclusive Authorized Filling Agreement with ATG Pharma Affiliate 6PAK Solutions for HCMC’s Q-Cup Technology in Canada

The goal of this exclusive arrangement is for 6PAK Solutions to offer access to Q-Cups unique innovation to both its current and new licensed producer clients. 6PAK’s services provide an easy, cost effective way, for companies to launch new products and quickly scale with the growing market.

Hollywood, FL, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (“HCMC”) (OTC Pink: HCMC), announced today that it has entered into an Exclusive Authorized Filling Agreement for its Q-Cup technology in Canada with 6PAK Solutions Inc., the sister company and distribution arm of ATG Pharma Inc. ATG Pharma is a leading manufacturer of filling machines in both Canada and the U.S, and manufacturer of the Q-Cup robotic filling machine.

Jeff Holman, CEO of HCMC, said “We are very excited to be expanding our relationship with ATG Pharma through 6PAK Solutions. With the direct support of the builder of the Q-Cup filling machine, there is no one more qualified to perform third party filling for extractors in Canada.”

Mr. Holman continued, “With an existing clientele comprised mainly of extractors in the cannabis industry, ATG Pharma and 6PAK are perfectly poised to leverage existing relationships to bring the Q-Cup technology to Canada in an efficient and meaningful way.”

Mr. Holman concluded, “There are projections that Canada’s cannabis sales will be $4B this year and will grow to $5B next year. Getting our products before a number of extractors quickly in the Canadian market, which is relatively new to concentrates, gives HCMC a potential major advantage in terms of capturing early market share.”

“With our agnostic approach to the industry, we are passionate about accelerating our client’s growth by providing them with the tools to stay innovative and ahead of the curve,” said Chris Shar, co-founder of 6PAK and Vice President at ATG Pharma Inc.

Mr. Shar concluded, “Creating arrangements with brands like Q-Cups allows our clients more significant opportunities to capitalize in the Canadian market as consumer preferences evolve.”

About 6PAK Solutions

For the past year, 6PAK has allowed companies to free up cash flow through their custom turn-key filling and packaging services. With access to ATG’s client base of over 65 licensed producers across Canada, they offer co-packing support to clients for products such as vapes, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and capsules. Leveraging off ATG’s years of industry experience, 6PAK has had a front-row seat to the market evolution. Canada was the first to nationally legalize medical cannabis in the early 2000s. This means that Canadian cannabis producers have had a huge head start on cornering the global market for cannabis extracts and with Canadian cannabis sales said to reach $4B this year there are no signs of the market slowing down. Recent reports say, by 2022, total annual cannabis sales will reach $28 billion in the US and $5 billion in Canada. The Canadian market is estimated to double the growth rate of the US in 2021.