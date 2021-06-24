TELUS unleashes Canada’s fastest Internet speeds and invests $2 billion to expand its fibre optic network in Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS is investing $2 billion to connect more than 90 per cent of Calgary homes and businesses to our PureFibre network, Western Canada’s largest and only 100 per cent pure fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network. TELUS has already begun to connect some communities in Calgary to the PureFibre network, and anticipates the majority of homes and businesses will be connected by the end of 2023. TELUS is also launching PureFibre X, Canada’s fastest Internet speed tier, with upload and download speeds of 2.5 Gbps, giving customers access to the world’s fastest fibre Internet technology with the best upload and download speeds, and fastest home Wi-Fi connection. Calgarians will be the first to access PureFibre X, which TELUS will expand to PureFibre communities across Alberta and B.C. in the months ahead.

“Through this generational investment in Calgary, TELUS is proudly providing the technology to bridge geographic and socio-economic divides and connect citizens to the people, resources and information that make their lives better, particularly as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “Importantly, TELUS PureFibre offers the community a globally unmatched wireline infrastructure that ensures all citizens have access to the digital tools to drive improved health, social and economic outcomes. Moreover, TELUS PureFibre X enables entrepreneurs, start-ups, home-based businesses and consumers with the fastest Internet speeds available anywhere in Canada. We look forward to connecting more of our fellow Albertans in Calgary to TELUS PureFibre and supporting the community as it attracts new industries and innovators, supporting the jobs of today and those that have yet to be imagined.”

Earlier this month, TELUS was named the fastest Internet service provider (ISP) in Canada by New York-based PCMag for the second consecutive year. TELUS PureFibre was ready to withstand the additional demands of the Covid-19 pandemic, and supported more than two million Albertans as they adapted to new ways of living. TELUS is also supporting small businesses through its second national #StandWithOwners initiative, investing $1 million to promote these vitally important organizations in 2021. Small business owners have demonstrated incredible strength and ingenuity as they pivoted and innovated throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and TELUS is proudly supporting them with funding, localized advertising, and mentorship as they move forward. To apply, businesses can visit telus.com/standwithowners .