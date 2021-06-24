Cemtrex Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Brooklyn, NY, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, has reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 2020 was $9.3 million and $12.1 million, respectively, a decrease of 24%. Revenue for the six months ended March 31, 2021, and 2020 was $18.1 million and $24.3, respectively, a decrease of 26%. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to shutdowns and limited operations of businesses due to the COVID-19 crisis. The Advanced Technologies segment revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2021, decreased by 11% to $5.5 million, and the Industrial Services segment revenues for quarter decreased by 36%, to $3.8 million.

Gross Profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $3.9 million, or 42% of revenues as compared to gross profit of $5.3 million, or 44% of revenues for the year ago period. Gross profit decreased due to lower sales and varies from product to product and from customer to customer.

Total operating expenses for three months ended March 31, 2021 were $5.9 million, compared to $5.9 million in the prior year’s quarter.

Operating activities for continuing operations used $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to using $1.4 million of cash for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $2.5 million, as compared to a net loss of $1.6 million in 2020. Net income increased in the second quarter as compared to the same period last year primarily due to other income items including a one-time settlement agreement and unrealized gains on marketable securities.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $15.6 million at March 31, 2021, as compared to $15.9 million at December 31, 2020 and $19.5 million at September 30, 2020.

Management Commentary

Cemtrex’s Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil, commented on the results: “In the second quarter of 2021 we continued to see a weakness due to COVID-19 which affected our overall business. Looking ahead we continue to focus on driving top line growth as markets return to normal and spending returns. We continue to further develop our product lines, with ongoing R&D in our Advanced Technologies Segment’s proprietary technology, including Virtual Reality solutions, SmartDesk, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based, next generation solutions associated with security and surveillance systems software. We believe with ongoing investments in our core technologies and a rebounding economy, we continue to be well positioned for a return to growth that will create long term value for our shareholders,” concluded Govil.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in markets such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV) in a wide range of sectors, including consumer products, industrial manufacturing, digital applications, and intelligent security & surveillance systems. www.cemtrex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President – MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

CETX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - USD ($) Mar. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2020 Current assets Cash and equivalents $ 15,573,734 $ 19,490,061 Restricted cash 1,706,926 1,582,798 Short-term investments 522,612 887,746 Trade receivables, net 5,403,292 6,686,797 Trade receivables - related party 1,498,776 1,432,209 Inventory -net of allowance for inventory obsolescence 7,358,808 6,793,806 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,820,031 1,188,317 Total current assets 33,884,179 38,061,734 Property and equipment, net 7,335,201 6,961,751 Right-of-use assets 2,862,154 2,728,380 Assets held for sale 8,323,321 8,323,321 Goodwill 5,886,096 4,370,894 Other 1,074,861 744,207 Total Assets 59,365,812 61,190,287 Current liabilities Accounts payable 2,314,545 2,857,817 Short-term liabilities 6,595,935 7,034,510 Lease liabilities - short-term 764,108 721,036 Deposits from customers 96,468 29,660 Accrued expenses 2,676,724 2,392,487 Deferred revenue 1,473,041 1,651,784 Accrued income taxes 553 89,318 Total current liabilities 13,921,374 14,776,612 Long-term liabilities Loans payable to bank 1,323,989 1,871,201 Long-term lease liabilities 2,106,545 2,027,406 Notes payable 3,154,743 6,029,999 Mortgage payable 2,306,834 2,355,542 Other long-term liabilities 1,075,171 1,063,733 Paycheck Protection Program Loans 5,406,477 2,169,437 Deferred Revenue - long-term 784,667 467,329 Total long-term liabilities 16,158,426 15,984,647 Total liabilities 30,079,800 30,761,259 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Preferred stock value 1,795 2,157 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 18,711,463 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and 17,622,539 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 18,711 17,623 Additional paid-in capital 58,320,570 60,221,766 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (31,758,563 ) (32,520,084 ) Treasury stock at cost (148,291 ) (148,291 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,824,350 1,777,112 Total Cemtrex stockholders' equity 28,258,622 29,351,383 Non-controlling interest 1,027,390 1,077,645 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 59,365,812 61,190,287 Series A and C Preferred Stock [Member] Shareholders' equity Preferred stock value $ 50 $ 100

Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (Unaudited) - USD ($)



3 Months Ended 6 Months Ended Mar. 31, 2021 Mar. 31, 2020 Mar. 31, 2021 Mar. 31, 2020 Income Statement [Abstract] Revenues $ 9,260,385 $ 12,113,847 $ 18,096,461 $ 24,333,930 Cost of revenues 5,331,501 6,767,743 10,162,107 13,639,340 Gross profit 3,928,884 5,346,104 7,934,354 10,694,590 Operating expenses General and administrative 5,249,985 5,458,071 10,667,181 10,032,481 Research and development 641,497 404,933 1,275,722 781,519 Total operating expenses 5,891,482 5,863,004 11,942,903 10,814,000 Operating income/(loss) (1,962,598 ) (516,900 ) (4,008,549 ) (119,410 ) Other income/(expense) Other income/(expense) 1,679,944 447,792 2,630,932 672,117 Settlement Agreement - Related Party 3,674,165 3,674,165 Interest Expense (849,076 ) (1,348,298 ) (1,458,017 ) (1,830,820 ) Total other income/(expense), net 4,505,033 (900,506 ) 4,847,080 (1,158,703 ) Net loss before income taxes 2,542,435 (1,417,406 ) 838,531 (1,278,113 ) Income tax benefit/(expense) (98,477 ) (189,543 ) (127,431 ) (189,543 ) Net income/(loss) 2,443,958 (1,606,949 ) 711,100 (1,467,656 ) Less income in noncontrolling interest (10,174 ) (7,848 ) (50,421 ) 187,063 Net income/(loss) attributable to Cemtrex, Inc. shareholders 2,454,132 (1,599,101 ) 761,521 (1,654,719 ) Net income/(loss) 2,443,958 (1,606,949 ) 711,100 (1,467,656 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) Foreign currency translation gain/(loss) (87,972 ) (749,826 ) (40,491 ) (166,800 ) Defined benefit plan actuarial gain/(loss) 87,895 87,895 Comprehensive income/(loss) 2,443,881 (2,356,775 ) 758,504 (1,634,456 ) Less comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 19,625 (897 ) 50,255 (214,237 ) Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Cemtrex, Inc. shareholders $ 2,424,256 $ (2,355,878 ) $ 708,249 $ (1,420,219 ) Income/(loss) Per Share-Basic $ 0.13 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.31 ) Income/(loss) Per Share-Diluted $ 0.13 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.31 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares-Basic 18,559,113 6,250,761 18,195,731 5,292,167 Weighted Average Number of Shares-Diluted 18,629,064 6,250,761 18,200,974 5,292,167

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited/Restated)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) - USD ($)



6 Months Ended Mar. 31, 2021 Mar. 31, 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income/(loss) $ 711,100 $ (1,467,656 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided/(used) by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 680,004 888,391 Gain on disposal of property and equipment 9,219 311 Amortization of right-of-use assets 438,539 281,758 Change in allowance for inventory obsolescence (948,733 ) (19,569 ) Change in allowance for doubtful accounts (137,356 ) (6,416 ) Share-based compansation 65,318 143,208 Income tax expense/ (benefit) 127,431 189,543 Interest expense paid in equity shares 657,329 1,004,518 Accrued interest on notes payable 41,833 291,384 Amortization of original issue discounts on notes payable 475,000 317,667 Gain on marketable securities (1,869,338 ) (338,057 ) Settlement Agreement - Related Party (3,674,165 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from acquisition of subsidiaries: Accounts receivable 1,420,861 (62,013 ) Accounts receivable - related party (71,581 ) (90 ) Inventory 383,731 (419,711 ) Prepaid expenses and other curent asstets (631,714 ) (297,176 ) Other assets 169,346 (834,561 ) Other liabilities 11,438 (90,121 ) Accounts payable (543,272 ) (854,616 ) Operating lease liabilities (450,102 ) (293,138 ) Deposits from customers 66,808 9,166 Accrued expenses 161,820 (143,160 ) Deferred revenue 138,595 227,172 Income taxes payable (88,765 ) 102,463 Net cash used by operating activities (2,856,654 ) (1,370,703 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (944,601 ) (4,340,023 ) Investment in Virtual Driver Interactive (900,000 ) Investment in MasterpieceVR (500,000 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 7,080,375 13,083,547 Purchase of marketable securities (4,845,903 ) (12,347,199 ) Purchases of treasury stock (190,483 ) Note Receivable - Related party Net cash used by investing activities (110,129 ) (3,794,158 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from notes payable 2,990,000 Payments on notes payable (2,070,257 ) (676,640 ) Proceeds on bank loans 2,476,000 Payments on bank loans (655,276 ) (133,414 ) Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loans 1,970,785 Proceeds from securities purchase agreements 1,580,100 Expenses on securities purchase agreements (58,950 ) Revolving line of credit 387,598 Net cash provided/(used) by financing activities (754,748 ) 6,564,694 Effect of currency translation (70,668 ) (193,974 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (3,721,531 ) 1,399,833 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 21,072,859 2,858,085 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period 17,280,660 4,063,944 Balance Sheet Accounts Included in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash Cash and equivalents 15,573,734 2,809,591 Restricted cash 1,706,926 1,254,353 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 17,280,660 4,063,944 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid during the period for interest 283,855 342,268 Cash paid during the period for income taxes 88,765 188 Supplemental Schedule of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Investment in Virtual Driver Interactive 439,774 Stock issued to pay for products and/or services 198,583 Stock issued to pay notes payable $ 1,707,327 $ 3,632,518



