Pure Extracts and Canada House Sign Supply Agreement for Medicinal Cannabis Products

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LOUISEVILLE, Québec, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts”) a plant-based extraction company, focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, and Canada House Wellness Group (CSE: CHV) (“Canada House”), a fully integrated medical cannabis company (together, the “Companies”), are pleased to announce that they have entered into a medical supply agreement (the “Agreement”). Under the terms of the Agreement, Canada House’s wholly owned subsidiary, Abba Medix Corp. (“Abba”), will purchase Pure Extracts’ full line of concentrate products, including CBD, THC and blended vapes and CBD and THC gummies, for sale to its established medical patient base.

“We are excited to work with Pure Extracts and add their high-quality products to Abba’s extensive portfolio of medical products. Pure has established itself as one of the premier brands in the country and being able to onboard quality products like this aligns squarely with CHV’s strategy of offering the highest quality medical cannabis products to our registered patients, particularly the Veteran community,” commented Chris Churchill-Smith, Canada House CEO.

Pure Extracts’ CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, added, “This Agreement marks our entry into the medical cannabis space which will make a significant revenue contribution starting in Q4 and ramping-up in 2022. Abba’s extensive military and medical customer base along with their popular online portal allows us to quickly and efficiently get our outstanding line of full spectrum oil (FSO) CBD and THC vape products and our blister-packaged gummie products, including our ultra-high potency 100 mg CBD chews, to their patients across Canada.”

About Pure Extracts (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)

Pure Extracts Technology Corp. features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. Health Canada, under the Cannabis Act, granted Pure Extracts its Standard Processing License on September 25, 2020. The Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020.