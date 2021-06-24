checkAd

Shift Adds Retail Veteran Jason Curtis As Chief Accounting Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift (NASDAQ: SFT), a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform that is transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience, today announced the appointment of Jason Curtis as Chief Accounting Officer.

In this newly created role, Curtis will be responsible for all accounting and SEC reporting functions. Curtis’s extensive public company finance and accounting experience in the retail industry will support Shift’s rapid growth. Most recently, he served as CFO of Boscov’s, a family owned department store chain. Previously, he was CFO of Stage Stores, a public company where he also held various senior finance and accounting roles and worked closely with Shift’s CFO Oded Shein.

“We are excited to welcome Jason as our first Chief Accounting Officer,” said Toby Russell, Shift’s co-founder and co-CEO. “With his years of experience leading the finance functions of public companies, Jason is a valuable addition to our management team, and this is just another step in growing our finance organization.”

Curtis’s appointment was effective June 1, 2021.

About Shift

Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift’s mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information please visit www.shift.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of Shift’s business are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competition in the markets in which Shift participates; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that Shift may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (4) the operational and financial outlook of Shift; (5) the ability for Shift to execute its growth strategy and manage growth profitably; (6) Shift’s ability to purchase sufficient quantities of vehicles at attractive prices; (7) Shift’s ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; and (8) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Shift. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward looking statements can be found in Shift’s most recent annual report on Form 10K, subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which are available, free of charge, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Shift undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

