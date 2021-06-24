checkAd

Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds Welcomes UFC Champion Raoni Barcelos as Brand Spokesperson

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the Company’s subsidiary HempMeds is excited to welcome five-time Brazilian national wrestling champion and professional UFC fighter Raoni Barcelos as its newest spokesperson for the company.

Barcelos, who hails from Rio De Janeiro, is a former amateur wrestler and grappler, and current professional mixed martial artist (MMA). Barcelos has been an active fighter for nine years in the bantamweight division.

“We are excited to begin this new project and begin partnering worldwide with professional athletes who may be able to improve their wellness by taking our products,” said HempMeds CEO Raul Elizalde. “We feel that his testimony will help the public learn about their potential benefits.”

In addition to his titles in Brazil, Barcelos is also a two-time South-American Wrestling Champion and was featured at the “Fight of the Night” twice with the UFC. Barcelos is also a three-time Resurrection Fighting Alliance Featherweight Champion. In his MMA career, he’s won 16 fights with 8 knockouts.

“I have been using HempMeds’ CBD products to aid in recovery after long days of training and grueling fight schedules,” said Barcelos. “I hope to share knowledge with athletes around the world who could benefit from using CBD but are afraid to use the products or uninformed of how to use them.” 

Fans can watch Barcelos fight Timur Valiev on Saturday, June 26, 2021, during UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov.

To learn more about HempMeds, please visit the Company online at www.hempmedspx.com.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway and HempMeds; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM BiotechnologiesInc. and Neuropathix.  Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company’s flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s shop.

