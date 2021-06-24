The United States Patent Trademark Office (USPTO) has approved the Company’s patent filing related to its invention of Water Dissolvable Macrocyclic Lactone Cyclodextrin Complexes

The original patent request was filed on November 10, 2020, and an accelerated patent examination request was filed in late December 2020. The accelerated review was supported by data which provided additional formulation analyses of different diluted concentrations of its Quicksol ivermectin in solution. This data was fast-tracked by the Company for completion and validation by a third-party CRO.

Additionally, the Company’s Quicksol trademark application has passed through the examination phase at the U.S. Trademark Office, and has been approved by the examining attorney. The trademark is currently in its final 30 day "external" review process.



“The awarding of this novel patent is a validation of the uniqueness of our solubilization technology and our proprietary approach to overcoming the number one limitation of the macrocyclic lactone drug class, solubility,” stated Dennis Hancock, President & CEO of Mountain Valley MD. “This is a very important cornerstone patent that will now allow us to move forward in securing the global protections necessary across many human and animal health applications without competitive interference.”

GMP PRODUCTION OF IVECTOSOL

MVMD’s GMP production partner has reported positive results from the initial manufacturing assessment of Ivectosol. The third party contracted partner reports a very high yield from initial trial runs with no secondary degradation products.

This confirms the Company’s ability to supply the GMP production quantities necessary for planned oncology and COVID-19 phased human trials, and supporting the 505(b)(2) pathway application with the FDA.

The Company previously confirmed its ability to make the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin highly water-soluble without the use of organic solvents, improving its water solubility by nearly 5,000 times. The Company has also completed safety verification and improved efficacy in pre-clinical validation, including COVID-19 viral clearance validation in a Bio Safety Level 4 facility.

MVMD’s solubility technology applied to the ivermectin drug is the only form in the world that uses strictly excipients currently approved by the FDA. It has low viscosity and high bioavailability, which makes it a leading candidate for human injection and sublingual applications, as well as significantly increases the potential of husbandry and companion animal treatments.

