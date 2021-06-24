checkAd

Mountain Valley MD Provides Update on Key Strategic Initiatives Patent Award, FDA Collaborative Research Agreement, Cold Chain, Dose Sparing, Husbandry, Oncology, TB, Cannabis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 15:10  |  50   |   |   

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “MVMD”) (CSE: MVMD) (FRA:20MP) (OTCQB: MVMDF) is pleased to provide an update on the status of key initiatives:

SOLUBILITY PATENT AND QUICKSOL TRADEMARK

  • The United States Patent Trademark Office (USPTO) has approved the Company’s patent filing related to its invention of Water Dissolvable Macrocyclic Lactone Cyclodextrin Complexes
  • The original patent request was filed on November 10, 2020, and an accelerated patent examination request was filed in late December 2020. The accelerated review was supported by data which provided additional formulation analyses of different diluted concentrations of its Quicksol ivermectin in solution. This data was fast-tracked by the Company for completion and validation by a third-party CRO.
  • Additionally, the Company’s Quicksol trademark application has passed through the examination phase at the U.S. Trademark Office, and has been approved by the examining attorney. The trademark is currently in its final 30 day "external" review process.

“The awarding of this novel patent is a validation of the uniqueness of our solubilization technology and our proprietary approach to overcoming the number one limitation of the macrocyclic lactone drug class, solubility,” stated Dennis Hancock, President & CEO of Mountain Valley MD. “This is a very important cornerstone patent that will now allow us to move forward in securing the global protections necessary across many human and animal health applications without competitive interference.”

GMP PRODUCTION OF IVECTOSOL

  • MVMD’s GMP production partner has reported positive results from the initial manufacturing assessment of Ivectosol. The third party contracted partner reports a very high yield from initial trial runs with no secondary degradation products.
  • This confirms the Company’s ability to supply the GMP production quantities necessary for planned oncology and COVID-19 phased human trials, and supporting the 505(b)(2) pathway application with the FDA.
  • The Company previously confirmed its ability to make the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin highly water-soluble without the use of organic solvents, improving its water solubility by nearly 5,000 times. The Company has also completed safety verification and improved efficacy in pre-clinical validation, including COVID-19 viral clearance validation in a Bio Safety Level 4 facility.
  • MVMD’s solubility technology applied to the ivermectin drug is the only form in the world that uses strictly excipients currently approved by the FDA. It has low viscosity and high bioavailability, which makes it a leading candidate for human injection and sublingual applications, as well as significantly increases the potential of husbandry and companion animal treatments.

COLD CHAIN

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mountain Valley MD Provides Update on Key Strategic Initiatives Patent Award, FDA Collaborative Research Agreement, Cold Chain, Dose Sparing, Husbandry, Oncology, TB, Cannabis TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “MVMD”) (CSE: MVMD) (FRA:20MP) (OTCQB: MVMDF) is pleased to provide an update on the status of key initiatives: SOLUBILITY PATENT AND QUICKSOL TRADEMARK …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
NanoXplore Bolsters its Leadership with Graphene Supply and Distribution Agreement with Gerdau ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the ...
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Icelandair Group hf.: Bain Capital enters into binding agreement to subscribe to a 16.6% stake in Icelandair Group
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus