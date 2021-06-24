checkAd

Liquid Media CEO Showcases Transformational Business Solutions Strategy for Independent IP Creators

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company,” “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR), a business solutions company empowering independent intellectual property (IP) creators to package, finance, deliver and monetize their professional video IP globally, today released a letter to shareholders from CEO Ronald Thomson. The complete letter follows:

Dear Shareholders of Liquid Media Group,

The start of 2021 has been extremely productive for Liquid. As the media and entertainment markets continue to evolve globally, we see incredible opportunities to scale our business and support creators to generate sustainable success.

Over the past year, consumers have been craving and consuming high-quality video content more than ever before – across streaming programs, series and films to epic cinematic scenes in their favorite video games. They’ve watched entire libraries of TV and film programming and logged hours upon hours on gaming consoles. This evolution in consumer behavior is driving massive demand for new TV, film and gaming options – and audiences and experts alike believe that demand is here to stay.

Video shoots and productions are, thankfully, up and running again in many locations after a year-long health crisis that stopped the world in its tracks, with the entertainment industry hard hit. Faced with new challenges, independent producers need more support than ever on the business side so that they can focus on what they do best – creating amazing stories.

Liquid’s recalibrated business strategy leverages our core assets, infrastructure and talent to drive our four-stage solution engine. It’s an enhanced strategic plan we’ve been working at tirelessly in recent months. We believe it addresses a massively underserved market opportunity – and that it will provide dramatic growth and long-term upside potential for our business, driving shareholder value.

More simply put, we felt strongly that the time for small actions was over and that a big push for our business was required, the beginnings of which are evidenced by our recent announcements to acquire iNDIEFLIX, Filmocracy and iGEMS.

Business Solutions for IP Creators

Think about the businesses that have achieved success on a scale that contributes to the transformation of an industry; growth through acquisition and ownership of a closed-loop system is a common thread. This trend towards consolidation has left an increasing number of independent IP creators struggling to navigate the new landscape. Enter Liquid; as an end-to-end business solutions company, we will empower storytellers to package, finance, deliver and monetize their professional video IP globally, making it easier for creatives to take their professional content from inception through the entire process to monetization. This recalibration of Liquid’s business is an optimization of our existing assets and operations in response to a massively underserved need.

