checkAd

CarGurus Study Finds Over a Third of Canadian Car Shoppers Hope to Own an Autonomous Vehicle in Next Decade

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

Comfort with self-driving technology grows, but hesitations around safety and cost remain

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global online automotive marketplace, today announced its latest consumer sentiment research focused on autonomous vehicles (AVs). The CarGurus Self-Driving Vehicle Sentiment Survey compiled and analyzed consumer feedback on AV-related topics like comfort with self-driving, how people imagine utilizing the technology, and timeline to adoption.

The study has shown that a third of respondents say they’re excited for the development of autonomous vehicles, but nearly as many say they’re concerned. When asked how comfortable they were with the advancement of self-driving technology, 38% were neutral and 32% expressed excitement. According to the study, it appears that consumers still want to maintain control of a vehicle with 46% of respondents preferring to remain the driver of a self-driving car. They are least comfortable (14%) sharing the roads with self-driving delivery trucks or fleets, which is a major use case in which the technology is being deployed.

As with electric vehicles, respondents chose Tesla (34%) as the most trusted brand to work on self-driving vehicles, followed by Apple (8%) and Toyota (7%). However, nearly three in 10 respondents do not trust any brand to do so, and with 55% wanting brands to bear the responsibility in the case of any accidents, there is a long way to go to earn consumers’ trust. Tesla is also the top AV brand that shoppers would consider with 47%, followed by BMW (31%) and Honda and Toyota (each with 26%).

Despite some apprehension around self-driving vehicles, consumers still have high hopes around their capabilities. More than half (53%) of respondents would use AVs to drive them home safely when unable to do so themselves and 37% would want their AV to be able to park itself. Despite this, consumers expressed the most interest in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) like back-up cameras (40%) and blind-spot monitoring (55%), features that many cars already have (31% and 16% of drivers respectively report already owning them).

“This year’s Self-Driving Vehicle Sentiment Survey from CarGurus makes clear that autonomous vehicles’ tech offerings need to align with how people want to use them,” said Madison Gross, Director of Customer Insights at CarGurus. “While there is hesitancy around self-driving technology, how consumers envision themselves using the technology would require full autonomy – which is still a goal that the industry is striving toward. Until then, shoppers are looking for driving technology that helps them stay in control, rather than technology that takes total control.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CarGurus Study Finds Over a Third of Canadian Car Shoppers Hope to Own an Autonomous Vehicle in Next Decade Comfort with self-driving technology grows, but hesitations around safety and cost remainCAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global online automotive marketplace, today announced its latest …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
NanoXplore Bolsters its Leadership with Graphene Supply and Distribution Agreement with Gerdau ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the ...
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Icelandair Group hf.: Bain Capital enters into binding agreement to subscribe to a 16.6% stake in Icelandair Group
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus