PAOG Targets $18 Billion Market Opportunity With New CBD Nutraceutical To Be Packaged By ALKM And Marketed By USMJ

Sandusky, Ohio, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today published a CBD Nutraceuticals Business Development Update. PAOG expects to generate revenue this year from its CBD Nutraceuticals.

PAOG’s CBD Nutraceuticals Business Development initiative is a complimentary effort running in parallel to PAOG’s ongoing Pharmaceutical Developments. 

PAOG is working on the development of a CBD pharmaceutical product under the name RespRx, for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) derived from a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

PAOG is drawing on its CBD Pharmaceutical Intellectual Property in the development of its CBD Nutraceuticals.

PAOG plans to launch a CBD Nutraceuticals line of products expected to generate revenue this year, in 2021, is on track. 

The 2020 CBD Nutraceuticals Market had an estimated value of $5.2 Billion and it is expected to reach $16.4 Billion by 2027.

The first CBD Nutraceutical under development will sell under the name CBD RELAX-RX targeting the anxiety and depression treatment market anticipated to reach a value of $18 billion by 2025.

The second CBD Nutraceutical under development will be derived from PAOG's ongoing COPD research targeting the COPD treatment market separately from the pharmaceutical market also targeting COPD treatment.

The third CBD Nutraceutical is being developed in partnership with the EVERx CBD Sports Water Brand owned by Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) and will target the sports nutrition market.

PAOG has recently brought a new PhD in Pharmacological Sciences on board to lead the CBD Nutraceuticals and Pharmaceuticals Team.  Look for a detail announcement coming soon.

PAOG plans to develop and distribute its CBD nutraceuticals with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) as a copacker and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) as a distributor.

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com.

