PSWW and e Truck Transportation in Process of Completing the First Two Class 6 Vehicle ev Conversions for Customer Demonstrations

Dallas, Texas, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principal Solar, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSWW) ("Principal" or "the Company"), a strategic investor in and acquirer of technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an investor in and acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties, today announced that the first two Class 6 Vehicle EV conversions for customer demonstrations are underway.

“This marks a milestone as we bring eTruck to market. Through these demonstration conversions, we will show the how our solution meets the needs of the market looking to move their fleet to EV now instead of 5 years from now,” said K. Bryce "Rick" Toussaint, CPA, MBA, Chairman and CEO of PSWW.

Principal Solar’s heavy-duty vehicle EV conversion technology is engineered to enable transportation and logistics companies of all sizes to quickly and easily transition their existing fleets from diesel to almost fully electric vehicles without the long development timelines typically required to engineer completely new platforms. Instead of an R&D process that would typically result in a multi-year timeframe from design to delivery, Principal Solar is able to reduce this significantly.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar is a strategic investor in and acquirer of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.pswwenergy.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. For example, statements that describe PSWW' hopes, plans, objectives, goals, intentions, or expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this news release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond PSWWs' control, will affect actual results. PSWW undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. This news release should be read in conjunction with PSWWs' most recent financial reports and other filings posted with the OTC Markets and/or the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission by PSWW.

Principal Solar Contact
 K. Bryce "Rick" Toussaint, CPA, MBA
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
kt@pswwenergy.com
214.885.0032

Investor Relations Contact
 Michael Briola
invest@pswwenergy.com





