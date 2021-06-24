Turner Venture Group Announces Financial and Compliance Update

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc. (the "Company") ("Turner") (OTC PINK:TVOG), now doing business as Turner Venture Group, Inc., is pleased to provide an update on financial reporting, the ongoing audit and the …

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc. (the "Company") ("Turner") (OTC PINK:TVOG), now doing business as Turner Venture Group, Inc., is pleased to provide an update on financial reporting, the ongoing audit and the upcoming Form 10 filing. The Company has completed and filed with OTC Markets the quarterly financial statements for the period ending on 3/31/21. Below is a link to access the report.

Briggs & Veselka Co. has begun to work with the Company in order to audit the Company's financial statements for the past two years, and support completion of required SEC filings necessary for uplist to the OTCQB marketplace tier. We anticipate completion of this Audit in second half of 2021.

The completion of these activities is a prerequisite for the Company's equity placement agreement with GHS Investments, LLC which requires a Form 10 registration, and an effective registration statement (typically Form S-1) as part of a $4,000,000 equity financing agreement which is available to view at the following link: https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/215959/ ...

The completion of the audit will be an important catalyst to advance additional acquisitions that are under review at this time. Please visit the Company's website for additional details on updated product labeling, box design and marketing materials for BloomiClean as per compliance discussions with legal counsel. Further information regarding the product roll out to market, changes to our online payment processor and details on our retail marketing strategy will be forthcoming in the near future. Please refer to most recent website announcements for more information: https://tvoginc.com/industry-news/turner-news/

About Briggs & Veselka Co.

Founded in 1973, Briggs & Veselka Co. is Houston's largest independent accounting firm. They are also the third-largest independent CPA firm in Texas. Briggs & Veselka offers audit, consulting, and tax services with experts specializing in a wide range of industries.

About Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc.

Turner (OTC PINK:TVOG) is a Venture Holding Company that acquires equity interests in innovative products and companies within the real assets, hemp, health, wellness, sanitation, infrastructure and supply chain technology segments. Turner's cornerstone acquisition of Bloomi Labs, LLC has formulation of a CBD Hand Sanitizer manufactured domestically.

Disclosures

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

