Green Check Verified Advisory Board Adds Expertise and Diversity with Key New Members

Leading financial and compliance veterans join cannabis banking regtech provider NEW HAVEN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Green Check Verified (GCV), the leading regtech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services, today announced the addition of three new members to its advisory board: Tamara Totah, founder and CEO at Flatiron Venture Partners; Pam Perdue, senior vice president and chief compliance officer at Heritage Southeast Bank; and Debbie Arai, president and CEO at Optim Audit Solutions. "We are thrilled to welcome Tamara, Pam, and Debbie to the board, and look forward to the contributions that these three remarkably talented individuals will make to our company," said Kevin Hart, founder and CEO of Green Check Verified. "We will greatly benefit from their expertise and the unique perspective they bring as leading women in finance, especially as the cannabis industry, as a whole, grapples with a gender gap."