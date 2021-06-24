checkAd

Gold Mountain Closes $12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Autor: Accesswire
24.06.2021, 15:05  |  57   |   |   

Not for Distribution to the United States Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX-V:GMTN) (OTCQB:GMTF) (Frankfurt:5XFA) is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced bought deal private placement (the "Offering"). The Company issued a total of 4,255,190 units (the "HD Units") at a price of $2.10 per Unit and 1,326,450 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $2.31 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of approximately $12,000,000 (the "Offering"). This included the full exercise of the Underwriters' option.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. led a syndicate of underwriters which included Eight Capital and Red Cloud Securities Inc. (collectively the "Underwriters") in connection with the completion of the Offering.

The proceeds raised from the sale of FT Units will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) on the Company's Elk Gold Project in South Central British Columbia, Canada. The proceeds raised from the sale of HD Units will be used to advance the Elk Gold Project, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

"By successfully completing this financing Gold Mountain is in a strong position as we head into the second half of 2021," commented CEO and Director of Gold Mountain, Kevin Smith. "With site development already underway and our Phase 2 drill program hitting full stride, this capital will put us in a position to continue driving the project forward on all fronts."

Each FT Unit consisted of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a 'Warrant'), each of which will qualify as a 'flow-through share' (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and entitle the holder to a renunciation of qualifying expenditures incurred by the Company in respect of the Elk Gold Project. Each HD Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $3.15 for a period of 2 years following the closing date of the Offering. Any common shares of the Company issued upon the exercise of Warrants will be issued on a non flow-through basis.

