Baristas Submits Annual Report to OTC Markets for Review - Gets Closer to Upgrade

Autor: Accesswire
24.06.2021, 15:05   

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Baristas Coffee Company (OTC PINK:BCCI) has completed and filed to OTC Markets its 2020 Annual Report pursuant to basic disclosure guidelines. www.otcmarkets.com . The latest filing is critical in a series of filings that the company has begun filing as it prepares to upgrade its designation on the OTC Markets.

To meet the criteria to upgrade to the highest designation in its tier Baristas must now only file its Q1 2021. All filings will then be reviewed by council and if accepted an "Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information" will be submitted which if accepted by OTC Markets will likely allow the upgrade to occur.

All recently filed financials incorporate an enhanced level of disclosure that is intended to meet the criteria of the highest levels of the OTC Markets and beyond. The Company expects to have completed all its filings to allow it to be upgraded within the next week or so.

Barry Henthorn stated "We are very near to the finish line in this critical step in the Company's evolution and migration to a higher standard of disclosure. We expect to complete the final set of financials shortly and are looking forward to Baristas being upgraded shortly afterwards. Thank you to our team for their relentless pursuit of excellence and adherence to the strictest possible guidelines."

This marks the third significant recent financial filing posted by BCCI having filed the first of a series of filings that the company has been preparing to upgrade its designation to be upgraded by OTC Markets to the highest level in our tier on June 16,2021.

In other News:

Baristas reported that sales its White Coffee single serve pods compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system have exceeded 2020 total sales on Amazon passing previous record levels. http://www.trywhitecoffee.com/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9SZ-emM3aDc

Baristas Munchie Magic, its virtual restaurant delivering Ben and Jerrys' Ice cream, other snacks, Beer, wine, and hard alcohol has seen back-to-back record sales weeks since it began delivering hard alcohol, beer, and wine as regular items on their menus in states that permit delivery of alcohol.

Delivery of beer and wine has been available on a limited basis in Washington on the Munchie Magic menus via DoorDash on a trial basis. Based on that success Munchie Magic began delivering hard alcohol in Washington from its Pick up Partners who carry it through DoorDash. Adult beverages are now becoming a standard item on Munchie Magics' Menus in all states where permitted.

