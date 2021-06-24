Depoe Bay Fire District Upgrades to BK Technologies' BKR 5000

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the Depoe Bay Fire District, comprised of a 13 square mile area of the Central Oregon coastline, has chosen BK's new BKR 5000 …

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the Depoe Bay Fire District, comprised of a 13 square mile area of the Central Oregon coastline, has chosen BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for purchase and deployment. BK President Tim Vitou commented, "We are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with the Depoe Bay Fire District as they upgrade their communications system to our new BKR 5000 portable communications technology. With responsibility for fire protection, rescue and emergency medical services for the residents of the communities it serves, as well as the surrounding coastal cliff areas and underdeveloped terrain accessible only by logging roads, it's paramount that the District has communications technology with exceptional reliability and performance in a variety of settings. Our BKR 5000 has the range and capacity to ensure that the career staff and volunteers of the Depoe Bay Fire District have access to consistent and dependable communications technology as they protect and serve the eight communities within the area."