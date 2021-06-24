checkAd

Depoe Bay Fire District Upgrades to BK Technologies' BKR 5000

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the Depoe Bay Fire District, comprised of a 13 square mile area of the Central Oregon coastline, has chosen BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for purchase and deployment.

BK President Tim Vitou commented, "We are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with the Depoe Bay Fire District as they upgrade their communications system to our new BKR 5000 portable communications technology. With responsibility for fire protection, rescue and emergency medical services for the residents of the communities it serves, as well as the surrounding coastal cliff areas and underdeveloped terrain accessible only by logging roads, it's paramount that the District has communications technology with exceptional reliability and performance in a variety of settings. Our BKR 5000 has the range and capacity to ensure that the career staff and volunteers of the Depoe Bay Fire District have access to consistent and dependable communications technology as they protect and serve the eight communities within the area."

The BKR 5000 comes in three tiers allowing maximum flexibility and customization for the user's mission-critical needs and has been designed to meet the requirements of today's tough public safety communications environment. The BKR 5000 was designed and developed by the BK Technologies engineering team with extensive input from customers to incorporate the features and options needed by first responders.

A full line of accessories is available including intelligent battery and charging solutions, IP68 remote speaker microphones, and the popular BK wildland fire alkaline battery "clamshell". The new BKR 5000 is expected to be a platform that enhances BK's ability to address significant new vertical markets leading to expanded growth and market share.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

