Alzheimer's Treatment Market Is Anticipated To Reach $2 Billion By The End Of 2027

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.06.2021   

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alzheimer's is among the top 10 leading causes of deaths in the United States. The death rate for the disease has increased significantly in the U.S. over the past few years. More than 122k deaths were reported in the country due to Alzheimer's disease in 2018. Highly prevalent among the people with age group of 85 and above, around 5.7 million people are living with Alzheimer's Disease in the U.S. The World Health Organization (WHO) added that causing disability majorly among older people, Alzheimer's disease contributes to 60-70% of dementia cases, currently amounting to around 50 million cases globally. Around 10 million new cases are recorded every year.  Growing advancements in ever-evolving medical technologies over the years have resulted in remarkable discoveries, further leading to development of effective medicines, treatments and therapies. Alzheimer's treatment is one such field where continuous research and clinical trials have led to the development of various effective treatments that are not just limited to discovery of drugs but also cognitive trainings and therapies. On the back of continuous research and advancement in medical science to find potential new treatments and helping patients manage their behavioral symptoms.   Active healthcare stocks in the markets this week include Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA), Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB), Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL).

A report from Research Nester said that the Alzheimer's treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.44% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2027. The market is further projected to attain a market value of USD 2,008.17 million by the end of 2027.  The report added: "The market in North America holds the major share of Alzheimer's treatment market on account of increasing incidences of the disease. Over the past few years, North America has witnessed significant growth in the Alzheimer's treatment market. With the presence of many key players in the region, the North America Alzheimer's treatment market is further predicted to expand rapidly on the back of increasing technological advancements in the field. The market in Europe is estimated to hold a vast potential for the development of the Alzheimer's treatment market primarily influenced by its increasing geriatric population, which is contributing significantly to the occurrence of the disease. Further, the market in Asia Pacific region is expected to grow steadily over the next few years, which is attributed primarily to the rising elderly population in countries including India, China, Australia, and Japan. The increasing prevalence of the disease among the elderly is the major factor that is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years."

