Clevertouch Technologies Adds Another Ed Tech Success Story from Australia

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announces that Horsley Park Public School (Sydney, Australia) has successfully implemented Clevertouch interactive touchscreen displays.

Horsley Park PS selected Clevertouch interactive displays after an introduction by Clevertouch Technologies partner, ASI Solutions. The Clevertouch displays met the school’s requirements including meeting the needs of a diverse learning community. The cutting-edge interactivity technology and ability to save content to teacher cloud drives were key features that benefited the staff. Leearna Borg, STEM Coordinator for Horsley Park stated, “Staff could enhance teaching materials and share them instantly with students. What we really loved was the interactivity of the Clevertouch.”

For a full case study on Horsley Park Public School please visit Boxlight or Clevertouch.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

