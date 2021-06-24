checkAd

VivoPower International PLC Announces Contract to Supply Electrical Generators for COVID-19 Vaccine Hub

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 15:15  |  43   |   |   

LONDON, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia, Kenshaw Electrical Pty Limited (“Kenshaw”), has been awarded a contract to supply and install electrical generators to a new COVID-19 mass vaccination hub soon to be opened in Belmont, New South Wales.

The generators delivered by Kenshaw will support critical refrigeration of vaccines and air conditioning at the new hub, the second mass vaccination center to be opened in New South Wales. Located just a short distance from Kenshaw’s headquarters in Newcastle, the Belmont hub will utilize both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines once opened in mid-July, with the capacity to administer up 20,000 vaccine doses per week to one of the state’s most populated regions.

The project underscores Kenshaw's long-standing partnership with Hunter New England Health. Kenshaw has been providing critical power services to health facilities in New South Wales for over 15 years, including successful generator upgrade projects at four major hospitals since 2018.

Adam Malcolm, General Manager of Kenshaw, said: “Kenshaw is excited to have the opportunity to deliver yet another essential health infrastructure project to the people of New South Wales and our community in and around Newcastle. We are especially proud to be part of the state’s second mass vaccination hub, a project that will be a vital part of helping New South Wales and Australia bounce back stronger than ever from the COVID-19 pandemic. With just six weeks from announcement of this new hub to its opening, our work here also highlights Kenshaw’s capability to deliver critical, large-scale power projects in a short period of time.”

About VivoPower

VivoPower is a sustainable energy solutions company focused on battery storage, electric solutions for customized and ruggedized fleet applications, solar and critical power technology and services. The Company's core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to move toward net zero carbon status. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation with operations in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States.

About Kenshaw

Kenshaw is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VivoPower in Australia. Founded in 1981, Kenshaw has a differentiated mix of critical electrical power, critical mechanical power and non-destructive testing capabilities for customers across a range of industries. Kenshaw specializes in:

  • generator design, turn-key sales and installation;
  • generator servicing and emergency breakdown services;
  • electrical motor service and repair;
  • customized motor modifications;
  • non-destructive testing services including crack testing;
  • diagnostic testing such as motor testing, oil analysis, thermal imaging and vibration analysis; and
  • industrial electrical services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the timing or benefits of the events or transactions described in this communication and the expected returns therefrom. These statements are based on VivoPower’s management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower’s business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes and other factors set forth in VivoPower’s filings with the United States.

 

Attachment 

CONTACT: Contact

Investor Relations

shareholders@vivopower.com

Press

rmorganevans@edisongroup.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VivoPower International PLC Announces Contract to Supply Electrical Generators for COVID-19 Vaccine Hub LONDON, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia, Kenshaw Electrical Pty Limited (“Kenshaw”), has been awarded a contract to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
NanoXplore Bolsters its Leadership with Graphene Supply and Distribution Agreement with Gerdau ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the ...
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Icelandair Group hf.: Bain Capital enters into binding agreement to subscribe to a 16.6% stake in Icelandair Group
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus