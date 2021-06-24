checkAd

Lundin Energy AB’s Nomination Committee

Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) is pleased to announce the composition of the Nomination Committee for the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 31 March 2022 in Stockholm.

The Nomination Committee has been formed with the following members:

  • Oskar Börjesson (Livförsäkringsbolaget Skandia, ömsesidigt)
  • Aksel Azrac (Nemesia S.à.r.l.)
  • Ian H. Lundin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lundin Energy

At the Nomination Committee's first meeting, Aksel Azrac was elected as Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee shall make recommendations to the 2022 AGM regarding:

  • Election of the Chairman of the 2022 AGM
  • Election of members of the Board of Directors, including number of members
  • Election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors
  • Remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, distinguishing between the Chairman and other members, and remuneration for Board Committee work
  • Election of the auditor and remuneration of the auditor
  • Nomination Committee Process for the 2023 AGM, if any amendments are proposed to the Process for the 2022 AGM

Shareholders who wish to present a motion to the Nomination Committee regarding the above-mentioned issues should contact the Chairman of the Nomination Committee, Aksel Azrac, at nomcom@lundin-energy.com not later than 22 December 2021.


For further information, please contact:

Edward Westropp
VP Investor Relations
Tel: +41 22 595 10 14
edward.westropp@lundin-energy.com

Robert Eriksson
Head of Media Communications
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15
robert.eriksson@lundin-energy.com


Lundin Energy is an experienced Nordic oil and gas company that explores for, develops and produces resources economically, efficiently and responsibly. We focus on value creation for our shareholders and wider stakeholders through three strategic pillars: Resilience, Sustainability and Growth. Our high quality, low cost assets mean we are resilient to oil price volatility, and our organic growth strategy, combined with our sustainable approach and commitment to decarbonisation, firmly establishes our leadership role in a lower carbon energy future. (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUNE). For more information, please visit us at www.lundin-energy.com or download our App www.myirapp.com/lundin

