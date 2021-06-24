checkAd

DGAP-News Aurubis AG: 'Aurubis-1': start of construction for largest in-house PV plant in Bulgaria

Aurubis AG: 'Aurubis-1': start of construction for largest in-house PV plant in Bulgaria

"Aurubis-1": start of construction for largest in-house PV plant in Bulgaria

- Aurubis takes the next step towards decarbonization

- Clear commitment to production in Bulgaria with 10 MW PV plant

- Green energy goal for Bulgarian site: covering 20 percent of energy needs with own renewable sources by 2030

- Aurubis is committed to the goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2050 at the latest

Hamburg/Pirdop, June 24, 2021 - Today, Aurubis started the construction of a 10-megawatt (MW) solar power plant near its production site in Bulgaria. This is the next step towards sustainable multimetal production. Once completed, it will be the largest PV plant for in-house electricity production by a company in the country. It is part of Aurubis' strategic goal of carbon-neutral production by 2050 at the latest.

The construction of the "Aurubis-1" PV plant was launched with a special event at company's production site in the Srednogorie region attended by representatives of the Bulgarian government, the diplomatic corps, local authorities, and business representatives.

"Aurubis-1 is an important milestone for our whole company on our way to a CO2-free future," Roland Harings, Aurubis AG Chief Executive Officer, said during the ceremony for the start of construction. "It also shows our clear commitment to production in Bulgaria."

"Aurubis' investment in clean energy sources showcases responsibility to society and the environment," Kiril Petkov, Minister of Economy of Bulgaria, said. "Aurubis' operations contribute to the export potential of our country, the higher standard of living in the plant's region, transparent rules, and orderly relations with the local businesses," the Bulgarian Minister added.

"Our Bulgarian site was the first Aurubis primary smelter to successfully complete the Copper Mark certification process this April, the new quality seal for sustainability in the copper world," Tim Kurth, Executive Director of Aurubis Bulgaria, said. "We aim to lead by example when it comes to sustainability, and the PV plant is another best case for this," he continued.

