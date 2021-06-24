checkAd

 BuzzFeed, the Leading, Culture-Defining Platform for Digital Content and Commerce, to Become a Publicly Listed Company through Merger with 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 15:39  |  34   |   |   

BuzzFeed, the leading tech-powered media company for digital content and commerce for millennial and Gen Z audiences, announced today that it will merge with 890 Fifth Avenue Partners Inc., (Nasdaq: ENFA) a tech, media and telecom Special Purpose Acquisition Company (“SPAC”) to become a public company. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners Inc. has $288 million in trust. The transaction includes an additional $150 million in convertible note financing led by Redwood Capital Management and including CrossingBridge Advisors, Cohanzick Management, and Silver Rock Financial LP. The parent company will be known as BuzzFeed Inc. after the merger and listed on the public market under the ticker symbol “BZFD.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005657/en/

Jonah Peretti, BuzzFeed Founder and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

Jonah Peretti, BuzzFeed Founder and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

BuzzFeed’s management team will remain in place, with Jonah Peretti, BuzzFeed’s Founder and CEO, and Felicia DellaFortuna, its CFO, continuing in their roles along with other executive team members. In addition, Adam Rothstein, Executive Chairman of 890 Fifth Avenue Partners Inc., and Greg Coleman, an advisor to 890 Fifth Avenue Partners Inc. and former BuzzFeed President, will join BuzzFeed’s Board of Directors. Two additional board members will also be announced in the coming months bringing additional expertise and representation to the combined company.

“BuzzFeed is now the undeniable leader for the next generation of media. We’ve built a slate of essential brands, loved by the most diverse, engaged, and loyal audience on the Internet,” Peretti said. “With today’s announcement, we’re taking the next step in BuzzFeed’s evolution, bringing capital and additional experience to our business. I am thrilled to have Adam join our team as we work towards becoming the world’s preeminent digital media company.”

Peretti added, “the acquisition of Complex Networks will expand our reach into new audiences, complement our entertainment, news, and lifestyle brands, and open the door to even more revenue opportunities.”

Rothstein added, “We looked at many different media businesses but none had the kind of brands, digital assets or business model that BuzzFeed does and which we believe can achieve the kind of meaningful growth and returns for our investors. Jonah and his team have built an incredible business. They are resilient, smart, and innovative which will be important as we move ahead.”

Seite 1 von 7
890 5th Avenue Partners Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

 BuzzFeed, the Leading, Culture-Defining Platform for Digital Content and Commerce, to Become a Publicly Listed Company through Merger with 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. BuzzFeed, the leading tech-powered media company for digital content and commerce for millennial and Gen Z audiences, announced today that it will merge with 890 Fifth Avenue Partners Inc., (Nasdaq: ENFA) a tech, media and telecom Special Purpose …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
CCIV Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors With Losses ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida
Analog Devices Announces $2.5 Billion Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility
Fiberon Partners With Industry Leader Breezesta to Offer Premium Collection of Outdoor Furniture
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.05.21
890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q