 BuzzFeed, the Leading, Culture-Defining Platform for Digital Content and Commerce, to Become a Publicly Listed Company through Merger with 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc.

BuzzFeed, the leading tech-powered media company for digital content and commerce for millennial and Gen Z audiences, announced today that it will merge with 890 Fifth Avenue Partners Inc., (Nasdaq: ENFA) a tech, media and telecom Special Purpose Acquisition Company (“SPAC”) to become a public company. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners Inc. has $288 million in trust. The transaction includes an additional $150 million in convertible note financing led by Redwood Capital Management and including CrossingBridge Advisors, Cohanzick Management, and Silver Rock Financial LP. The parent company will be known as BuzzFeed Inc. after the merger and listed on the public market under the ticker symbol “BZFD.”

Jonah Peretti, BuzzFeed Founder and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

BuzzFeed’s management team will remain in place, with Jonah Peretti, BuzzFeed’s Founder and CEO, and Felicia DellaFortuna, its CFO, continuing in their roles along with other executive team members. In addition, Adam Rothstein, Executive Chairman of 890 Fifth Avenue Partners Inc., and Greg Coleman, an advisor to 890 Fifth Avenue Partners Inc. and former BuzzFeed President, will join BuzzFeed’s Board of Directors. Two additional board members will also be announced in the coming months bringing additional expertise and representation to the combined company.

“BuzzFeed is now the undeniable leader for the next generation of media. We’ve built a slate of essential brands, loved by the most diverse, engaged, and loyal audience on the Internet,” Peretti said. “With today’s announcement, we’re taking the next step in BuzzFeed’s evolution, bringing capital and additional experience to our business. I am thrilled to have Adam join our team as we work towards becoming the world’s preeminent digital media company.”

Peretti added, “the acquisition of Complex Networks will expand our reach into new audiences, complement our entertainment, news, and lifestyle brands, and open the door to even more revenue opportunities.”

Rothstein added, “We looked at many different media businesses but none had the kind of brands, digital assets or business model that BuzzFeed does and which we believe can achieve the kind of meaningful growth and returns for our investors. Jonah and his team have built an incredible business. They are resilient, smart, and innovative which will be important as we move ahead.”