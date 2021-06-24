checkAd

Beam Global Provides Rapidly Deployed Off-Grid Charging for the U.S. Marine Corps at the Electric Mobility Symposium at MCAS Miramar in San Diego

24.06.2021   

Event joins industry and government leaders to demonstrate the art of the possible in e-mobility

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that it will provide energy resiliency, emergency preparedness and transportable EV charging for military and civilian use at the 2021 Electric Mobility Symposium at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego on June 24.

The event joins private industry focused on mobility, electrification and clean energy with government leaders to showcase near-future scenarios using emerging innovations in electric mobility. Beam’s products are providing rapidly deployed EV charging and electrical power infrastructure without the need for grid connections, generators or liquid fuels.

“The Marine Corps cannot afford to be held up in their tip-of-the-spear missions by logistics,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Energy is crucial to the war fighting capability. Our rapidly deployed, highly robust EV ARC systems can give them the power they need for their electric vehicles today and for the fantastic array of new tactical and autonomous vehicles that they are testing for the future. Whether it’s in an established base or a forward operating environment, EV ARC systems provide EV charging and power wherever it can see the sky.”

The 2021 Electric Mobility Symposium begins at 9:00am PT at MCAS Miramar and will feature key government leaders discussing changing policies and plans for electric mobility. MCAS Miramar is a leader in infrastructure electrification and mobility, with 5G-enabled networks, microgrids with multiple renewable energy sources and autonomous vehicle proving grounds. Visit the event page here.

The EV ARC 2020 is listed on the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract, Number 47QSWA21D0006. Due to the recent rebrand from Envision Solar to Beam Global, products are listed under Envision Solar while the name change is processed.

About Beam Global
Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines with BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

