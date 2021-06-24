checkAd

Small Business Development Group (SBDG) Signs MOU to Acquire Mergers and Acquisitions Advisory Firm

Target Company is a M&A Advisory Firm with Presence in CT, DE, OH, NJ, NY, PA

LADY LAKE, FL, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC: SBDG) has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the acquisition of a mergers and acquisitions advisory firm.  The closing of the acquisition is subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence. As a publicly traded holding company on OTC Markets, SBDG’s plan is to build its portfolio with industry verticals.  This is the first step in the development of an industry vertical focused on the finance industry, including service and fintech based holdings.  

This acquisition target is based in the Northeastern United States with presence in Connecticut, Delaware, Ohio, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.  Formed in 2010, the firm has closed over 70 transactions.  The firm advises on both the buy-side and the sell-side, and currently has six active brokers.  

“This business has a successful transaction history, strong geographical reach, and a solid reputation. Just as important, it comes with proven leadership and bandwidth. We have been searching for the right team to roll out M&A Advisory offices across the United States. Our plan is to have boots on the ground in every major metropolitan area of the US.  This will drive revenue and profitability, with the added benefit of us seeing a level of unprecedented deal flow where we are direct and first to the transaction,” said Roy Y Salisbury, SBDG’s Chief Executive Officer. 

Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC: SBDG) is a holding company publicly traded on OTC Markets. SBDG has an active mandate to identify and acquire operating companies with a preference for those in the small to medium sized enterprise arena (SMBs and SMEs) based in North America, specifically those demonstrating modest but predictable growth and profitability over time. Ideal candidates for acquisition have an enterprise value between $2 million and $50 million with positive cash flows between $500 thousand and $5 million. SBDG's intent for all acquisitions is to affirm or establish sound business fundamentals and to drive revenue and profitability growth. The goal of SBDG is to develop and align portfolio companies into high performance industry verticals and deliver additional value for its stakeholders. 

For more information, go to www.SBDGHoldings.com

Note to Investors

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business.

