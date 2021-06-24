checkAd

Vivos Inc Initiates Isopet Therapy in Horses

Richland WA, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL) Vivos Inc announced that it has completed the first IsoPet therapy on an equoid tumor. It was administered at the University of Missouri on a horse that was transported from Ohio. This is an exciting extension of Isopet, offering an important and unique treatment alternative for larger animals such as horses. The procedure was conducted under mild sedation with a therapy design that, as always, results in no contamination. This first patient is doing well and already the tumor has stopped growing.

Dr. Mike Korenko stated, “Expanding Isopet into the equine market is an important expansion of the Vivos’ business plan. Treating large tumors in large animals is an area in which IsoPet is uniquely suited. We intend to further refine the technique with the next few animals and then to collaborate with a private clinic in either Kentucky or Texas.

Owners of potential equine patients are now eligible to complete our new Expression of Interest form specifically for equine therapy under IsoPet Therapy on our web page www.RadioGel.com.”

About Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL)

Vivos Inc. has developed an Yttrium-90 based injectable brachytherapy device, for the treatment of tumors in animals (IsoPet) and in humans (RadioGel). Brachytherapy uses highly localized radiation to destroy cancerous tumors by placing a radioactive isotope directly inside the treatment area using the company’s proprietary hydrogel technology. The injection delivers therapeutic radiation from within the tumor without the entrance skin dose and associated side effects of treatment that characterize external-beam radiation therapy. This feature allows safe delivery of higher doses needed for treating both non-resectable and radiation-resistant cancers.

RadioGel is a hydrogel liquid containing tiny yttrium-90 phosphate particles that may be administered directly into a tumor. The hydrogel is an yttrium-90 carrier at room temperature that gels within the tumor interstitial spaces after injection to keep the radiation sources safely in place. The short-range beta radiation from yttrium-90 localizes the dose within the treatment area so that normal organs and tissues are not adversely affected.

RadioGel also has a short half-life – delivering more than 90% of its therapeutic radiation within 10 days. This compares favorably to other available treatment options requiring up to six weeks or more to deliver a full course of radiation therapy. Therapy can be safely administered as an out-patient procedure and the patient may return home without subsequent concern for radiation dose to family members.

