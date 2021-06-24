checkAd

WSGF CEO Discusses Future Functionality And Marketing Plans After Launching V-1 Short-Term Rental Property Alt Finance Purchase App

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 15:39  |  37   |   |   

Dallas, Texas, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today released a management update discussing the recent version-1 release of the Vaycaychella App, and future plans tor the App. The update also previews the company’s plan to market the App in conjunction with a corporate name change currently underway.

WSGF acquired Vaycaychella last year and made Vaycaychella its primary business focus. WSGF is in the process of changing its name to reflect the new business focus.

At the time of the acquisition, Vaycaychella had developed a pilot business demonstrating an alternative financing model to back entrepreneurs in the purchase and restoration of properties around which to build short-term rental vacation operations. 

Vaycaychella had, at the time of the acquisition, a number of beach house properties, primarily in Cuba, that had been restored and were already available on Airbnb, VRBO, Hotels.com and Booking.com.

Since the acquisition, WSGF has developed a software application based on Vacaychella’s alternative financing model.  The purpose of the software application is to expand Vaycaychella’s pilot alternative financing model globally.

WSGF has recently launched a Peer to Peer (P2P), Fintech, Alternative Short-Term Rental Purchase Finance Application (App), called Vaycaychella.

Vaycaychella allows anyone and everyone access to purchasing a short-term rental vacation property that can be listed on Apps such as Airbnb, VRBO and Booking.com.

The Vaycaychella App lets buyers create a profile to present their own talent and experience, in addition to presenting the potential of the property to generate income.

Anyone can register as an investor – individuals or institutions.  Registered investors can view details on the prospective short-term vacation rental properties and the individuals behind the vacation rental businesses that will be running the property.

The management update today comes from the WSGF CEO, William “Bill” Justice, and is included in its entirety below:

We have received a good many emails with questions about the Vaycaychella App as it is today and our future plans in addition to questions about the WSGF holding company. 

In an effort to address all the questions we have received; I'm going to try and provide herein our basic thinking on the Vaycaychella App - where we are today and where we plan to go.  Following that, I will address the WSGF name change and the marketing plan we intend to launch subsequent to the name change.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WSGF CEO Discusses Future Functionality And Marketing Plans After Launching V-1 Short-Term Rental Property Alt Finance Purchase App Dallas, Texas, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today released a management update discussing the recent version-1 release of the Vaycaychella App, and future plans tor the App. The update also …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
NanoXplore Bolsters its Leadership with Graphene Supply and Distribution Agreement with Gerdau ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the ...
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Icelandair Group hf.: Bain Capital enters into binding agreement to subscribe to a 16.6% stake in Icelandair Group
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus