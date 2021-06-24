WSGF CEO Discusses Future Functionality And Marketing Plans After Launching V-1 Short-Term Rental Property Alt Finance Purchase App

WSGF acquired Vaycaychella last year and made Vaycaychella its primary business focus. WSGF is in the process of changing its name to reflect the new business focus.

Dallas, Texas, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today released a management update discussing the recent version-1 release of the Vaycaychella App, and future plans tor the App. The update also previews the company’s plan to market the App in conjunction with a corporate name change currently underway.

At the time of the acquisition, Vaycaychella had developed a pilot business demonstrating an alternative financing model to back entrepreneurs in the purchase and restoration of properties around which to build short-term rental vacation operations.

Vaycaychella had, at the time of the acquisition, a number of beach house properties, primarily in Cuba, that had been restored and were already available on Airbnb, VRBO, Hotels.com and Booking.com.

Since the acquisition, WSGF has developed a software application based on Vacaychella’s alternative financing model. The purpose of the software application is to expand Vaycaychella’s pilot alternative financing model globally.

WSGF has recently launched a Peer to Peer (P2P), Fintech, Alternative Short-Term Rental Purchase Finance Application (App), called Vaycaychella.

Vaycaychella allows anyone and everyone access to purchasing a short-term rental vacation property that can be listed on Apps such as Airbnb, VRBO and Booking.com.

The Vaycaychella App lets buyers create a profile to present their own talent and experience, in addition to presenting the potential of the property to generate income.

Anyone can register as an investor – individuals or institutions. Registered investors can view details on the prospective short-term vacation rental properties and the individuals behind the vacation rental businesses that will be running the property.

The management update today comes from the WSGF CEO, William “Bill” Justice, and is included in its entirety below:

We have received a good many emails with questions about the Vaycaychella App as it is today and our future plans in addition to questions about the WSGF holding company.

In an effort to address all the questions we have received; I'm going to try and provide herein our basic thinking on the Vaycaychella App - where we are today and where we plan to go. Following that, I will address the WSGF name change and the marketing plan we intend to launch subsequent to the name change.