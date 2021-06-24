Mercury Acquisitions Corp. Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction With Franchise Cannabis Corp.

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Acquisitions Corp. (“Mercury”) (TSX Venture: MERC.P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent dated June 23, 2021 with Franchise Cannabis Corp. (“Franchise”) to complete a going-public transaction in Canada for Franchise (the “Proposed Transaction”). Mercury intends that the Proposed Transaction will constitute its “Qualifying Transaction” under Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). For convenience, Mercury, as it will exist after completion of the Proposed Transaction, is sometimes referred to as the “Resulting Issuer”.



The Proposed Transaction is not expected to be a “non-arm’s length qualifying transaction” under the policies of the TSXV, and the transaction is not a “related party transaction” under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Proposed Transaction is expected to occur through a merger, amalgamation, asset purchase, share exchange or business combination agreement, pursuant to which Mercury or its subsidiary would acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Franchise.

Franchise is a medical cannabis company, incorporated in Ontario, focused on building industry-leading, European focused medical cannabis operations with a strong understanding of the plant, operational excellence and heritage in European pharmaceutical distribution, while providing effective solutions to the growing health needs of the European Union. As such, Franchise is a multi-national operator in the medical cannabis and nutraceutical industries, with principal operations and assets in Germany, Denmark and Colombia. Franchise is working to develop one of the industry’s leading, low-cost global business-to-business supply chains with the goal of providing high-quality pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis to distribution partners and, ultimately, to patients at competitive prices.

If the Proposed Transaction is completed, it is anticipated that the board of directors of the Resulting Issuer will consist of five directors (the “New Directors”), each of whom will be nominated by Franchise, and the executive officers of the Resulting Issuer will be appointed by the New Directors. The New Directors will be put forward and nominated at a meeting of Mercury’s shareholders to be held prior to the completion of the Proposed Transaction.