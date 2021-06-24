Sage launches Sustainability & Society Strategy ‘Knocking Down Barriers’ tackling economic inequality and the climate crisis

ATLANTA, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sage , the market leader in cloud business management solutions, launches its ambitious new sustainability and society strategy, Knocking Down Barriers . Sage’s goal is to tackle societal and economic inequality as well as support a new generation of diverse and sustainable businesses. Sage will play its part in tackling the climate crisis, pledging to be Net Zero by 2040 across its operations and supply chain, with an interim step to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.

Sage serves millions of small and medium size businesses (SMBs) around the world. In recent research carried out by the company, it found that the majority of SMBs are strongly committed to addressing their environmental and social impact. Over 80% of SMBs think that the recovery should be used as an opportunity to promote sustainability and a third prioritize education and skills as crucial for long-term economic growth.

To achieve this ambition, Sage is building on five years of its successful Sage Foundation with a focus on three strategic pillars:

Tackling economic inequality by supporting underrepresented groups

Starting and growing a business is a proven route to long-term employment and high job satisfaction as well as wealth creation, but many people lack the confidence, skills and financial support to seize this opportunity.

Sage will provide strong digital and financial foundations for businesses and start-ups run by underrepresented groups to help tackle economic inequality. Today Sage commits to:

A partnership with The BOSS Network for a three-year program to provide support and guidance to help Black women across the U.S. achieve their goals with everything that’s needed to successfully start and grow new businesses.

for a three-year program to provide support and guidance to help Black women across the U.S. achieve their goals with everything that’s needed to successfully start and grow new businesses. Support for small businesses in Atlanta, Sage’s U.S. headquarters, with business advisory and lending services for underserved and minority communities through a partnership with ACE (Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs).

(Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs). A three-year global partnership with non-profit lending platform Kiva aimed at improving financial inclusion in communities that find it hard to start or grow their businesses, initially supporting 12,000 entrepreneurs.

aimed at improving financial inclusion in communities that find it hard to start or grow their businesses, initially supporting 12,000 entrepreneurs. And in the U.K., a three-year, multi-million pound partnership with social enterprise MyKindaFuture and Jobcentre Plus to provide digital content, mentoring and training support for people who are disadvantaged or from underrepresented communities across the U.K. to start their own businesses.

Tackling the climate crisis by powering sustainable business models