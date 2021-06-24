checkAd

BuzzFeed Announces Acquisition of Complex Networks, Joining BuzzFeed, BuzzFeed News, HuffPost, and Tasty

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021   

BuzzFeed today announced that it has agreed to acquire Complex Networks - a global youth entertainment company with massive reach spanning style, food, music, sneakers and pop culture - from Hearst and Verizon. The announcement follows BuzzFeed’s disclosure that it is seeking to go public by merging with 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) with $288 million in cash in trust. BuzzFeed has also secured approximately $150 million in convertible note financing led by Redwood Capital Management and including CrossingBridge Advisors, Cohanzick Management, and Silver Rock Financial LP. The $300 million acquisition of Complex - consisting of $200 million in cash and $100M of equity in BuzzFeed - is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 after the merger of BuzzFeed and 890 Fifth Avenue Partners.

Complex was co-founded by Rich Antoniello and Marc Ecko in 2002 as a media brand, and has evolved into a content powerhouse spanning digital, video, audio media, and live events with an online community that reaches a multicultural audience who share a passion for what's now and next in pop culture and style. Today, Complex Networks includes Complex (pop culture), First We Feast (food entertainment), Pigeons and Planes (music discovery), Sole Collector (sneaker news), and its festival of cultural convergence ComplexCon. Following the transaction, Complex Networks will remain editorially independent, but benefit from the application of BuzzFeed’s data science, distribution network, and lines of business - including commerce - to accelerate revenue growth.

Following this acquisition, BuzzFeed will become even better-positioned to thrive in an age of media consolidation. BuzzFeed has the strongest portfolio of brands in key categories: Complex Networks, encompassing streetwear and fashion, food, music, and pop culture; two Pulitzer Prize-winning newsrooms, BuzzFeed News and HuffPost, that hold the powerful accountable; BuzzFeed, the flagship entertainment brand that curates the internet and culture, and brings joy to its audience with quizzes, lists, and more; and Tasty Lifestyle Brands, which includes the world's largest food network and several other lifestyle brands that help its audiences live better.

