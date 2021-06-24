checkAd

Canagold Announces Results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX:CCM, OTCQB:CRCUF, Frankfurt:CAN) announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held on June 21, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Shareholders voted in …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX:CCM, OTCQB:CRCUF, Frankfurt:CAN) announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held on June 21, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business including the re-election of five existing directors.

Voting results for directors were as follows:

Directors

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Bradford Cooke

16,010,866 (99.67%)

53,000 (0.33%)

Scott Eldridge

16,011,366 (99.67%)

52,500 (0.33%)

Andrew Bowering

11,674,626 (72.68%)

4,389,240 (27.32%)

Martin Burian

16,011,366 (99.67%)

52,500 (0.33%)

Deepak Malhotra

16,011,366 (99.67%)

52,500 (0.33%)

The shareholders also voted in favour of fixing the number of directors at five and re-appointing Smythe LLP as its auditors. The Company granted 3,600,000 stock option to directors, management and employees with an exercise price of CAD$0.50 for a period of 5 years as an incentive to build value for the Company.

"Scott Eldridge"

____________________

Scott Eldridge, Chief Executive Officer

CANAGOLD RESOURCES LTD.

About Canagold - Canagold Resources Ltd. is a growth-oriented gold exploration company focused on generating superior shareholder returns by discovering, exploring and developing strategic gold deposits in North America. Canagold shares trade on the TSX: CCM and the OTCQB: CRCUF.

For More Information - Please contact: Scott Eldridge, CEO

Toll Free: 1-877-684-9700 Tel: (604) 685-9700 Cell: (604) 722-5381

Email: scott@canagoldresources.com Website: www.canagoldresources.com

Wertpapier


