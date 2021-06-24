Canagold Announces Results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX:CCM, OTCQB:CRCUF, Frankfurt:CAN) announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held on June 21, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Shareholders voted in …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX:CCM, OTCQB:CRCUF, Frankfurt:CAN) announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held on June 21, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business including the re-election of five existing directors. Voting results for directors were as follows: