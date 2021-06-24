checkAd

Growing Awareness Regarding the Use of Non-Carcinogenic Packaging Materials Spurring Demand for Metal Cans Future Market Insights

Increasing use of metal can in the food and beverage packing industry is driving the growth of the market

DUBAI, UAE, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metal can market is expanding at a steady pace owing to the increasing demand for plastic alternatives for packaging. As per a study by FMI, the metal cans market reached US$ 52.37 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 62.82 billion by 2031. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2031.

Aluminum cans are dominating the material segment as they emit 95% less greenhouse gas and utilizes 95% less energy compared to other alternatives. As per a study by Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute (PMMI), over 6,000 microbreweries have started using aluminum cans in the U.S. This increasing shift towards the usage of aluminum cans is expected to bolster the growth of the market.

The coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected the market resulting in declining sales of metal cans. The outbreak has disrupted the supply chain and compelled market players to close their manufacturing units amid lockdown. Nonetheless, the need for efficient eco-friendly packaging alternatives for food and beverage is propelling market growth.

North America is dominating the global metal cans market with the largest market share. High consumption of aerated and other alcoholic beverages is boosting the demand for metal cans in the region.

"Leading manufacturers are making continuous efforts for developing next-generation inner can linings such as acrylic and polyester that will help maintain the flavor & quality of the food packed inside and meet their sustainability goals," says the FMI analyst. 

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6372

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. is dominating the metal can market in North America owing to increasing frozen food and beer consumption.
  • The U.K. is anticipated to emerge as a lucrative market for metal cans due to the presence of breweries and other aerated drinks manufacturers.
  • Asia Pacific metal cans market is projecting a rapid growth on the back of its flourishing economy coupled with rising disposable income and increasing demand for processed food & beverages.
  • Surging demand for canned energy drinks and cold coffee is expected to drive market growth in Latin America.
  • Non–alcoholic beverages accounts for the largest market share due to the increasing consumption of carbonated soft drinks and juices.

Key Drivers

