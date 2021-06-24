checkAd

Marsh McLennan to Host Second Quarter Earnings Investor Call on July 22

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, plans to announce second quarter financial results via news release on Thursday, July 22, 2021, before the market opens. The news release will also be available on mmc.com.

Following the news release, President and CEO Dan Glaser and CFO Mark McGivney will lead a teleconference with investors at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The discussion will include a question-and-answer session.

To participate in the teleconference, please dial 1 866-437-7574. Callers from outside the United States should dial +1 409-220-9376. The access code for both numbers is 5668714. The live audio webcast will be accessible on mmc.com, and a replay will be available approximately two hours after the event.

About Marsh McLennan

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company’s 76,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue over $17 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or subscribe to BRINK.

Wertpapier


