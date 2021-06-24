checkAd

Dow further enhances transparency on ESG priorities and progress; publishes comprehensive “INtersections” ESG report

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) today released “INtersections,” its first consolidated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report highlighting the Company’s significant progress to fully integrate environmental stewardship and positive social impact throughout its operations, teams, supply chain and communities. Dow’s 2020 ESG Report builds on its annual Sustainability Reports, which Dow has published since 2003, and its annual Inclusion and Diversity Reports, Shine, which Dow has published since 2018.

Dow’s INtersections report details how the company is delivering on its ambition and commitments to change the world for the better. Specific areas of focus include actions to reduce its carbon footprint, foster a circular economy for plastics, support its communities, and accelerate an equitable workforce. Additionally, the INtersections report highlights Dow’s best-in-class corporate governance practices that drive accountability and protect the long-term interest of its stakeholders.

“The events of 2020 affirmed the important and positive role Team Dow plays in the lives of our many stakeholders,” said Jim Fitterling, chairman and CEO of Dow. “We take that role seriously, and with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science expertise and collaboration with our partners, we made impressive gains toward our ESG priorities. The launch of this year’s consolidated ESG report reiterates our commitment to set bold goals, measure our progress, and increase the transparency of our performance.”

This comprehensive report applies ESG management and reporting principles to Dow’s sustainability and corporate social responsibility strategy, building on the Company’s long-standing commitment to environment, health and safety, inclusion and diversity, community engagement and corporate governance.

Key highlights in the 2020 ESG Report include:

Environmental Performance: Inroads for Sustainable Development

  • Valuing Nature: Realized $100 million in business value from nature-related projects that are both good for the environment and for business, for a total of $530 million since inception. This marks the midpoint of Dow’s $1 billion target by 2025.
  • Close the Loop: Tripled sales of products made with renewable raw materials. Today, 81 percent of Dow products for packaging applications are reusable or recyclable. Dow also introduced its first post-consumer recycled (PCR) resin for shrink film.
  • Scaling E-Cracker Technology: Working to develop an electrified cracking technology powered by clean energy in partnership with Shell, a breakthrough for dramatically reducing emissions across the industry.

Inclusion & Diversity: Intention, Action and Sustainable Progress

Wertpapier


