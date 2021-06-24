Dow further enhances transparency on ESG priorities and progress; publishes comprehensive “INtersections” ESG report

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) today released “INtersections,” its first consolidated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report highlighting the Company’s significant progress to fully integrate environmental stewardship and positive social impact throughout its operations, teams, supply chain and communities. Dow’s 2020 ESG Report builds on its annual Sustainability Reports, which Dow has published since 2003, and its annual Inclusion and Diversity Reports, Shine, which Dow has published since 2018.

Dow’s INtersections report details how the company is delivering on its ambition and commitments to change the world for the better. Specific areas of focus include actions to reduce its carbon footprint, foster a circular economy for plastics, support its communities, and accelerate an equitable workforce. Additionally, the INtersections report highlights Dow’s best-in-class corporate governance practices that drive accountability and protect the long-term interest of its stakeholders.