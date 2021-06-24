checkAd

Secureworks Unveils Global Technology Alliance Partner Program to Protect Customers From Advanced Cyber Threats

New partners to integrate solutions with Taegis security operations and analytics platform; Company marks first year of global partner program with Taegis-powered MSP momentum

ATLANTA, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced a new addition to its award-winning Global Partner Program – the Secureworks Technology Alliance Partner program that extends the Taegis ecosystem and data integrations to accelerate threat detection for all Taegis customers.

Extending the Taegis Community and Capabilities

Effective threat detection and response relies upon comprehensive visibility across increasingly complex infrastructures and siloed point products and applications. With third-party integrations ranging from orchestration and remediation to sources for detection. Taegis XDR is among the most open and comprehensive extended detection and response software solutions in the industry today.

Secureworks Technology Alliance Partners are now able to add their own Taegis integrations, creating powerful, integrated security solutions. By delivering its Taegis security operations and analytics platform with endpoint, network and cloud data from strategic technology companies including global leaders such as Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Zscaler and Corelight, Secureworks delivers solutions designed to solve some of our customers’ most complex security challenges.

“Adding integrations into Taegis is a frequent customer request, and our partners want to integrate with our technology to leverage our data and analytics, which in turn, improves security outcomes,” said Maureen Perrelli, chief channel officer, Secureworks. “These integrations benefit all of our customers by dramatically expanding the range of telemetry that Taegis ingests.”

To support Technology Alliance Partners, Secureworks will provide technical access to software development tools (API, SDK)​, a sandbox development environment​ and access to Secureworks Taegis training and certification. Technology companies interested in the TAP program can apply on the Secureworks Technology Alliance Partner program website.  Organizations interested in the Secureworks Global Partner Program can visit the program registration page to learn more and sign up. 

Building Taegis-Powered MSP Momentum

Launched in May 2020, Secureworks’ Global Partner Program has expanded to include more than 300 channel partners including global distributors, resellers and managed services providers (MSPs). MSPs including Globe Business and Aprio are launching their own MSSP offerings powered by Taegis XDR to their customers through the program’s MSSP track.

“To effectively address and stop security incidents, you have to be in the weeds and understand the unique technologies, tools and processes,” said Jeffrey Kramer, EVP of Digital Transformation & Cybersecurity Advisory Services at Aprio. “Secureworks’ 20 years of experience hunting, detecting and responding to security incidents is unparalleled and Aprio is excited to have such a trusted MSSP partner.”

“Secureworks has the best track record and experience for MSSPs today, and a key differentiator is that their platform was built from years of engineering and analyst experience. We are pleased with the progress we have seen since partnering with Secureworks. The platform and services are resonating well with customers, and the partnership mindset is evident as we continue to build this business together,” said Francisco "Cocoy" Claravall, vice president, product development and engineering, Globe Business, Enterprise Group.

Earlier this year, Secureworks and Dell Technologies announced the new Dell Technologies Managed Detection and Response powered by Secureworks Taegis XDR, which provides 24/7 security across endpoint devices, data center networks and cloud environments, improving customers’ security posture while significantly reducing the burden on IT teams.

About Secureworks 

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks Taegis, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers’ ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.  

Use of the word “partner,” “partnership” or words of similar import does not imply a legal partnership between Secureworks and any other company. 

Secureworks and Taegis are trademarks of Secureworks Corp.

Media Contact:
Derek Delano
Secureworks
+1 617-335-9516
ddelano@secureworks.com





Disclaimer

