Last day of trading with Allarity Therapeutics A/S BTU

Hørsholm, Denmark (24 June 2021) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity”) today announced that the recently completed Rights Issue, announced on 10 June 2021, has now been registered with the Danish Business Authority.

The last day of trading with Allarity Therapeutics A/S BTU (Paid Subscribed Unit) is 30 June 2021. The stop date, whereafter the conversion of the BTUs into shares and warrants will take place, is on 2 July 2021. The new shares and warrants ALLR TO 3 are expected to be distributed to shareholders’ securities accounts on 6 July 2021.

About Allarity Therapeutics
Allarity Therapeutics (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: ALLR.ST) develops drugs for personalized treatment of cancer guided by its proprietary drug response predictor technology, the DRP platform. The company has a mature portfolio of six drug candidates, including compounds in the pre-registration stage. The product portfolio includes: Stenoparib (2X-121), a PARP inhibitor in Phase 2 for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan-TKI advancing towards a U.S. NDA filing for renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (Ixabepilone), a microtubulin inhibitor approved in the U.S. for the treatment of breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin in Phase 2 trials for breast and prostate cancer; 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin under manufacturing for Phase 2 in breast cancer; and Irofulven, a DNA damaging agent in Phase 2 for prostate cancer. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.Allarity.com        

About the Drug Response Predictor – DRP Companion Diagnostic

Allarity uses its drug specific DRP to select those patients who, by the genetic signature of their cancer, are found to have a high likelihood of responding to the specific drug. By screening patients before treatment, the response rate can be significantly increased. The DRP method builds on the comparison of sensitive vs. resistant human cancer cell lines, including genomic information from cell lines combined with clinical tumor biology and prior clinical trial outcomes. DRP is based on messenger RNA from the patient’s biopsies. DRP has proven its ability to provide a statistically significant prediction of the clinical outcome from drug treatment in cancer patients in nearly 40 clinical studies that were examined, including an ongoing, prospective Phase 2 trial. The DRP platform can be used in all cancer types and is patented for more than 70 anti-cancer drugs.

Follow Allarity on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AllarityTx/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allaritytx/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/allaritytx

Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Allarity’s and/or Oncoheroes’ control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning Allarity’s and/or Oncoheroes’ plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. Neither Allarity or Oncoheroes undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

 Investor Contact:

        Jens Knudsen, CFO
        +45 8874 2415
        Email inquiries: InvestorRelations@allarity.com

Media Contact:

        Thomas Pedersen
        Carrotize PR & Communications
        +45 6062 9390
        tsp@carrotize.com

Certified Adviser:
Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, Email: ca@skmg.se. Tel: +46 11 32 30 732

This information was submitted for publication on 24 June 2021.

 

 

