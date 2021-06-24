checkAd

Klövern applies for delisting of the company’s shares and appoints new CEO

The Board of Directors of Klövern AB (publ) (”Klövern”) applies for delisting of Klövern’s shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Eva Landén has been appointed new CEO of Klövern.

On 29 March 2021, Corem Property Group AB (publ) (”Corem”) announced a public offer to the shareholders of Klövern. Corem declared the offer unconditional on 15 June 2021. As of today, Corem controls approximately 95.0 percent of the outstanding shares in Klövern and intends to apply for compulsory redemption of the remaining shares. Corem has also extended the acceptance period för the offer to 18 August 2021.

In light of the above, and at the request of Corem, the Board of Directors of Klövern has decided to apply for delisting of the company’s shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in Klövern's shares will be announced as soon as Klövern has been informed thereof by Nasdaq Stockholm.

Further, at the request of Corem, the Board of Directors of Klövern has appointed Eva Landén as new CEO of Klövern. Eva Landén is the CEO of Corem and a board member of Klövern.

Klövern AB (publ)

Pia Gideon, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Klövern
Phone: +46 70 546 71 00

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 10 482 70 00. Email: info@klovern.se.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.


Attachment





